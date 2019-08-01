CorMedix Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on August 13





BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American:CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, after the market close on Tuesday, August 13 and will host a corporate update conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time.



Tuesday, August 13th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: 844-602-0380 International: 862-298-0970 Conference ID: 55784708 Webcast: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/51874 Replays, Available through August 27, 2019: Domestic: 877-481-4010 Replay PIN: 51874

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections cost the U.S. healthcare system approximately $6 billion annually and contribute significantly to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allows for 5 additional years of QIDP market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

