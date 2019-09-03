CorMedix Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference





BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American:CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 8-10, 2019 in New York City.



H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9 Time: 9:10am - 9:35am Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/crmd/

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections have significant treatment costs and lead to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provide the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allow for a total of ten years of market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

