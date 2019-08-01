Quantcast

CorePoint Lodging Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call  

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


IRVING, Texas, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) ("CorePoint" or the "Company") today announced that the Company plans to report financial results for the second quarter 2019 after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call for investors and other interested parties to discuss its results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

The call may be accessed by dialing (866) 300-4611, or (703) 736-7439 for international participants, and entering the passcode 2772459. Participants may also access the call via webcast by visiting www.corepoint.com/investors.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2019 through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 20, 2019. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is (855) 859-2056, the international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406, and the passcode is 2772459.

About CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is the only pure-play publicly traded U.S. lodging REIT strategically focused on the ownership of midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels. CorePoint owns a geographically diverse portfolio of La Quinta branded hotels in attractive locations primarily in or near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. For more information, please visit CorePoint's website at www.corepoint.com.

Contact:

Becky Roseberry

SVP - Finance

(214) 501-5535

investorrelations@corepoint.com

Source: CorePoint Lodging Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CPLG




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8111.12
-64.30  ▼  0.79%
DJIA 26583.42
-280.85  ▼  1.05%
S&P 500 2953.56
-26.82  ▼  0.90%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar