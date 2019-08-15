Quantcast

CoreCivic Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44 Per Share

By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:  CXW) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share to be paid on October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2019. 

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies.  The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.

   
Contact: Investors: Cameron Hopewell - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024
  Media: Steve Owen - Managing Director, Communications - (615) 263-3107

Source: CoreCivic, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CXW




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7766.62
-7.32  ▼  0.09%
DJIA 25579.39
99.97  ▲  0.39%
S&P 500 2847.60
7.00  ▲  0.25%
Data as of Aug 15, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar