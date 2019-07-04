Quantcast

See headlines for CGLD
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Core Gold Provides Update on Titan Transaction

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 04, 2019, 03:41:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGLD, OTCQX:CGLDF) announces that, on July 4, 2019, the British Columbia Supreme Court declined to approve Core Gold's proposed transaction with Titan Minerals Limited ("Titan") concluding that the Company had failed to satisfy its burden of proof in establishing that the transaction was fair and reasonable.  

    The Company is considering its options, including appealing the decision. 

    The Arrangement Agreement between Core and Titan continues in force and has not been terminated.

    About Core Gold

    The Company is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield project. Mineral is treated at the Company's wholly-owned Portovelo treatment plant. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Linderos and Copper Duke area in southern Ecuador all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador.

    For further information please contact:

    Mark Bailey, Interim CEO, Director

    Suite 1201 - 1166 Alberni Street

    Vancouver, B.C. 

    V6E 3Z3

    Phone: +1 (604) 345-4822

    Email: info@coregoldinc.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Core Gold Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: CGLD, CGLDF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8170.23
    61.14  ▲  0.75%
    DJIA 26966.00
    179.32  ▲  0.67%
    S&P 500 2995.82
    22.81  ▲  0.77%
    Data as of Jul 3, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar