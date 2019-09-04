Copper One Inc. Receives Final Approval for Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange





TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper One Inc. ("Copper One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its change of business to an investment company under the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), with trading on the CSE commencing on September 5, 2019 under the symbol "QSC". The Company's common shares were previously de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange, effective August 13, 2019, as announced on August 14, 2019. Please refer to the link below to access the CSE's final bulletin:



https://thecse.com/en/about/publications/bulletins/2019-0903-new-listing-copper-one-inc-qsc

For additional information, please see the Company's listing statement dated as of August 21, 2019, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Copper One

Copper One is an investment company that seeks to enhance shareholder value over the long term by opportunistically making various investments that may include, without limitation, the acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to Copper One's proposed business activity and the timing of the listing on the CSE. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Copper One, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Copper One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Copper One does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

