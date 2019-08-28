ContraFect Announces Presentation of New Data from its Amurin Peptide Program at the ASM/ESCMID Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance





YONKERS, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq:CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as a new modality for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced the company's poster presentation of results from an ex vivo study of its amurin peptide candidate, Aap2-M1, at the jointly sponsored American Society of Microbiology and European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ASM/ESCMID) Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance, to be held from September 3-6, 2019, in Boston. In this study, a clinically relevant concentration of Aap2-M1 eradicated Stenotrophomonas biofilms formed inside hemodialysis catheters removed from patients with suspected catheter-related bloodstream infections in the clinical care setting. Stenotrophomonas is an opportunistic, multidrug-resistant, Gram-negative pathogen, which is associated with high morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients, particularly immunocompromised and debilitated individuals, and is a recognized pathogen for cystic fibrosis patients. These new data provide the first evidence of the activity of an amurin peptide against biofilm formed by a deadly Gram-negative pathogen in the setting of human infection.



In addition, Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development, will be speaking on the development of ContraFect's lead therapeutic candidate, exebacase, for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis.

Presentation Details:

Poster Presentation Title : Amurin Peptide App2-M1 Eradicates Stenotrophomonas Biofilms Formed on Hemodialysis Catheters in the Setting of Human Infection

Poster Board Number: 51

Session Day & Time: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 8:30 a.m - 6:30 p.m. ET

Presentation Time: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 4:25 p.m - 6:25 p.m. ET

Presentation Title: Development of Exebacase (Lysin CF-301), a Direct Lytic Agent with Potent Activity Against Staphylococcus aureus

Speaker:Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development

Session: The Road from Pre-Clinical to Clinical for Non-Traditional Therapies

Session Day & Time: Friday, September 6, 2019, 9:55 a.m - 11:55 a.m. ET

Following the meeting, the presentation poster will be available on the ContraFect website.

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing differentiated biologic therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, particularly those treated in hospital settings. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of direct lytic agents (DLAs), which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new therapeutic class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are new class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa), Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as methicillin-resistant Staph aureus (MRSA) and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase (CF-301), which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S.

Follow ContraFect on Twitter @ContraFectCorp and LinkedIn.

About Exebacase (CF-301):

Exebacase (CF-301) is a recombinantly-produced lysin (cell wall hydrolase enzyme) with potent bactericidal activity against Staph aureus, a major cause of blood stream infections (BSIs) also known as bacteremia. It has a novel, rapid, and specific mechanism of bactericidal action against Staph aureus. By targeting a conserved region of the cell wall that is vital to bacteria, resistance is less likely to develop to exebacase. We have completed a Phase 2 superiority design clinical study with exebacase which evaluated its safety, tolerability, efficacy and PK when used in addition to standard-of-care (SOC) antibiotics for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, in adult patients. In a pre-specified analysis of MRSA-infected patients, the clinical responder rate at day 14 in patients treated with exebacase was 42.8% higher than the clinical responder rate in patients treated with SOC antibiotics alone (74.1% for patients treated with exebacase compared to 31.3% for patients treated with SOC antibiotics alone (p=0.010)). Additionally, among US MRSA patients discharged alive from the hospital, the median length of stay was reduced by four days and the 30-day all cause readmission rate was reduced to 16.0% from 30.8% in patients treated with exebacase. We believe exebacase has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia. Exebacase was licensed from The Rockefeller University and is being developed at ContraFect.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," "promise" or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding planned data presentations, the Company's ability to address life threatening infections using its therapeutic product candidates from its DLA platform, whether the properties of the Company's lysins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as Staph aureus and P. aeruginosa, and the potential for exebacase to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect's control, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michael Messinger

ContraFect Corporation

Tel: 914-207-2300

Email: mmessinger@contrafect.com

Lauren Stival

Stern Investor Relations

Tel: 212-362-1200

Email: lauren.stival@sternir.com

Source: ContraFect Corporation