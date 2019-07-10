Quantcast

Constellium to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 24, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its second quarter 2019 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at:

https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations

The webcast can be accessed live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7cwgd4vo

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 4388455 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

  •  USA: 1 866 394 7514
  •  France: 0 805 081 488
  •  Germany: 0 800 181 5287
  •  Switzerland: 0 800 836 508
  •  United Kingdom: 0 800 028 8438
  •  Other: 1 409 350 3597

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations 

Phone: +1 443 988 0600

Investor-relations@constellium.com

Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications

Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860

delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

Source: Constellium Paris

