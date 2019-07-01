Constellium releases its 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards 2020 sustainability targets





AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) released today its 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, reflecting the company's continuing commitment to sustainability.



"Constellium has made great progress towards achieving its sustainability objectives", said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. "We are particularly proud of our achievements in promoting responsible purchasing policies and value chain collaboration, as we strive to ensure that sustainability is practiced at every step of our business. The Ecovadis Gold ranking for our corporate social responsibility practices and the recent Groupe PSA Awards in the ‘Corporate Social Responsibility' category are true testaments to our commitment to sustainability."

Constellium continues to make significant progress on most of its sustainability targets, including:

Employee Engagement: 78% of our employees participated in our 2018 Global Employee Survey. We were proud to outperform our 2020 target with a 10-point increase in employee satisfaction compared with our 2014 baseline.

Sustainable Purchasing: Supplier assessment is a priority. By the end of 2018, more than 50% of our annual supplier spending was assessed by independent third-parties, who determined that 83% met or surpassed our standards.

Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI): We are on track with ASI's certification roadmap and are working to get two of our plants certified.

Customer Satisfaction: Our three business units received positive results on our latest customer survey and performed significantly above the industry benchmark.

The following sustainability objectives require further improvement, and we are implementing corrective actions to address them:

Safety: Despite a significant improvement in our recordable case rate beyond our target, we had a fatality at one of our plants.

Energy Efficiency: While we have made significant progress, we need to continue to focus our efforts on all potential energy-saving opportunities to reach our 2020 energy efficiency goal of 10% improvement vs. 2015.

Landfilled Waste: Although we reduced our landfill waste in 2018, more efforts are needed to reach our 2020 goal.

Following the latest materiality assessment in 2017, Constellium also added human rights to its sustainability roadmap.

Constellium remains focused on ensuring that the company achieves its 2020 targets, while also beginning to shape its 2030 sustainability journey.

To learn more about Constellium's sustainability progress and to download our 2018 Business and Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.constellium.com/business-sustainability-report.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

