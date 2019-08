Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences on September 5. Jigar Raythatha, CEO, will meet with investors at the Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. Emma Reeve, CFO, will present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in New York at 11:25 am EDT. A live audio webcast of Ms. Reeve's presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Constellation's website at http://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events. The audio webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.



About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers as well as the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Contact



Ronald Aldridge

Investor Relations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

+1 617-714-0539

ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold

Media Relations

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

+1 781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com

Source: Constellation Pharmaceuticals , Inc.