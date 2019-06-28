Quantcast

Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


VICTOR, N.Y., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its first quarter fiscal 2020 results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Chief Financial Officer David Klein on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (EDT). Visit cbrands.com/investors/events to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy, and Canada. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families, and Pacifico. Its high-quality wine and spirits brands include the Robert Mondavi and The Prisoner Wine Company brand families, Kim Crawford, Ruffino, Meiomi, and SVEDKA Vodka. The company's portfolio also includes a collection of highly-rated wine brands such as SIMI and Mount Veeder Winery, spirits brands High West Whiskey and Casa Noble Tequila, as well as new wine innovations such as Cooper & Thief and Spoken Barrel.

Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors, and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big moments or enjoying quiet ones. Since its founding in 1945, Constellation's ability to see, meet and stay ahead of shifting consumer preferences and trends across total beverage alcohol has fueled our success and made us the No. 1 growth contributor in beverage alcohol in the U.S.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS   INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Mike McGrew 773-251-4934 michael.mcgrew@cbrands.com Patty Yahn-Urlaub 585-678-7483 patty.yahn-urlaub@cbrands.com
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 amy.martin@cbrands.com Bob Czudak 585-678-7170 bob.czudak@cbrands.com
      Tom Conaway 585-678-7503 thomas.conaway@cbrands.com

 A PDF containing our first quarter fiscal 2020 results can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf6eb238-b992-4c6d-9229-66cdca8c4533 

Source: Constellation Brands, Inc.

