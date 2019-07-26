Consolidated-Tomoka Announces Termination of Contract to Sell LPGA International Golf Club





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American:CTO) (the "Company") today announced that the contract (the "LPGA Golf Club Contract") to sell its golf operations, which is comprised of the golf club property and operations of the LPGA International Golf Club in Daytona Beach, Florida (the "LPGA Golf Club"), to an affiliate of C-Bons International Group (the "Buyer"), a Texas based owner/operator of 26 golf course properties in 9 states with an indicated value of more than $300 million, was terminated by the Buyer.



As a condition for closing the LPGA Golf Club Contract, the Company and the Buyer were seeking to amend the tri-party agreement between the Company, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (the "LPGA") and the City of Daytona Beach (the "CODB") which was entered into in 1990, as a part of the LPGA's relocation of their corporate headquarters to Daytona Beach. At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday July 17, 2019, the City Commission of the CODB voted to defer action on the amendment until August 7, 2019.

As a result of the City Commission's decision to take no action at their July 17th meeting and to defer any such approval of the amendment, the Buyer terminated the LPGA Golf Club Contract.

The Company's broker, Steven M. Ekovich at Marcus & Millichap, Inc., is pursuing the remarketing of the opportunity with the other interested parties identified during the Company's initial marketing efforts in the first quarter of 2019.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns approximately 2.3 million square feet of income properties in diversified markets in the United States, as well as over 5,300 acres of land in the Daytona Beach area. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com.

