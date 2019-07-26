Quantcast

Consolidated-Tomoka Announces Termination of Contract to Sell LPGA International Golf Club

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 09:20:00 AM EDT


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American:CTO) (the "Company") today announced that the contract (the "LPGA Golf Club Contract") to sell its golf operations, which is comprised of the golf club property and operations of the LPGA International Golf Club in Daytona Beach, Florida (the "LPGA Golf Club"), to an affiliate of C-Bons International Group (the "Buyer"), a Texas based owner/operator of 26 golf course properties in 9 states with an indicated value of more than $300 million, was terminated by the Buyer. 

As a condition for closing the LPGA Golf Club Contract, the Company and the Buyer were seeking to amend the tri-party agreement between the Company, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (the "LPGA") and the City of Daytona Beach (the "CODB") which was entered into in 1990, as a part of the LPGA's relocation of their corporate headquarters to Daytona Beach. At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday July 17, 2019, the City Commission of the CODB voted to defer action on the amendment until August 7, 2019.

As a result of the City Commission's decision to take no action at their July 17th meeting and to defer any such approval of the amendment, the Buyer terminated the LPGA Golf Club Contract.

The Company's broker, Steven M. Ekovich at Marcus & Millichap, Inc., is pursuing the remarketing of the opportunity with the other interested parties identified during the Company's initial marketing efforts in the first quarter of 2019. 

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns approximately 2.3 million square feet of income properties in diversified markets in the United States, as well as over 5,300 acres of land in the Daytona Beach area. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentations which are available on our website at www.ctlc.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "will," "could," "may," "should," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include the completion of 1031 exchange transactions, the availability of investment properties that meet the Company's investment goals and criteria, the modification of terms of certain land sales agreements, uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales, as well as the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact: Mark E. Patten, Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

mpatten@ctlc.com
Phone: (386) 944-5643
Facsimile: (386) 274-1223 

Source: Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CTO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8301.19
62.65  ▲  0.76%
DJIA 27142.27
1.29  ▲  0.00%
S&P 500 3014.24
10.57  ▲  0.35%
Data as of Jul 26, 2019 | 09:32AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar