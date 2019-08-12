Consolidated Communications Launches CCiTV in Southern Maine



Company delivers a flexible, easy-to-use TV service to its Portland, Augusta and Lewiston, Maine, service areas

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today introduced CCiTV, a new TV service that provides TV programming to customers when they want it, where they want it and how they want it.

Building upon more than 15 years' experience in delivering TV and home entertainment solutions, Consolidated's new service will supply viewing content from nearly 200 live local, national and premium channels. CCiTV will provide next-generation advancements in viewing, including restart/replay TV, voice-activated remote controls, high definition with 4K compatibility and cloud-based DVR storage to enable viewing of content anytime, anywhere.

"CCiTV breaks the traditional mold of television services," said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. "It's a streamlined service that removes the two biggest pain points customers experience when dealing with traditional providers: weather-related outages and never-ending fees on the bill. Everything is included in one easy-to-use, highly reliable package."

CCiTV is a fully customizable, cloud-enabled TV experience that supports individual preferences, parental controls and viewing recommendations. The service's bring-your-own-device functionality creates a highly flexible in-home viewing experience that serves a wide variety of viewing habits. It can be delivered in high-definition quality to a big-screen TV, as well as to tablets and mobile devices through compatibility with a wide variety of Apple iOS-, Amazon- and Android-supported devices. This next-generation viewing experience provides customers with the ultimate control of how, where and when they view television content.

CCiTV will deliver content from popular network groups, such as A+E, Crown Media Family, Disney and ESPN Media, FOX, HBO, Turner, Viacom, local broadcast channels, regional sports networks and others. Mainers can learn more about CCiTV on Consolidated's website or order the service by calling 1.844.YOUR.CCI (844.968.7224).

Consolidated Communications broadband customers in Northern New England also have access to on-demand streaming content from HBO Now®, DIRECTV NowSM, fuboTV and Philo.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Kate Rankin, Consolidated Communications

kate.rankin@consolidated.com

207.535.4122

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

Jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com

507-386-3765

Source: Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.