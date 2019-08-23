Consolidated Communications Joins Coalition of State Attorneys General and Industry Peers to Fight Illegal Robocalls





MATTOON, Ill., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) today announced it has joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general and 11 of its industry voice service provider peers to fight illegal robocalls by agreeing to eight Anti-Robocall Principles that will help protect voice service customers from illegal robocalls and make it easier for attorneys general to investigate and prosecute bad actors.

"Consolidated Communications considers unsolicited and illegal robocalling to be harassment - a violation of our customers' privacy," said Michael Shultz, vice president of Regulatory and Public Policy at Consolidated Communications. "We are proud to join the state Attorneys General in supporting the Anti-Robocall Principles for Voice Service Providers and will continue to be an active participant in USTelecom and industry peer efforts to collaborate on identifying illegal robocall practitioners. We believe the ongoing industry examination of this issue is crucial to developing solutions to thwart the many sophisticated ways criminals manipulate calling services to harass the public."

The Anti-Robocall Principles address the robocall problem in two main ways: prevention and enforcement. Going forward, voice service providers will stay in close communication with the coalition of attorneys general to continue to optimize robocall protections as technology and scammer techniques change.

