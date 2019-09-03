Conn's, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results



Total Retail Sales Increased 3.3% and Same Store Sales in non-Hurricane Harvey Impacted Markets Increased 0.4%



Earnings per Diluted Share Increased 17.0% to a Second Quarter Record of $0.62 Per Diluted Share

Repurchased approximately 1.9 Million Shares at an Average Share Price of $18.30 in the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Florida Expansion

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) ("Conn's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2019.

"Retail sales growth as a result of new store openings, strong retail profitability, and favorable credit performance drove record second quarter earnings of $0.62 per diluted share. Our e-commerce sales are quickly ramping, and we are well positioned to serve our customers online as we expand our geographic footprint. During the second half of this fiscal year, we expect to lap the benefits Hurricane Harvey rebuilding efforts had on same store sales, which has impacted the year-over-year sales comparison over the past four quarters," stated Norm Miller, Conn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"With strong operating performance and financial results, I am excited to announce our plans to enter the Florida market next fiscal year. We believe that the state of Florida can support over 40 Conn's HomePlus locations once fully penetrated. Positive momentum is accelerating across our business and we believe fiscal year 2020 is shaping up to be a year of strong earnings and operational growth," concluded Mr. Miller.

Second quarter of fiscal year 2020 highlights include:

Total retail sales of $306.1 million, an increase of 3.3% over the prior fiscal year period



Same store sales increase of 0.4% in non-Hurricane Harvey markets



Earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, an increase of 17.0% over the prior fiscal year period



Second quarter retail gross margin of 40.5%



Consolidated operating margin of 10.4%



Credit spread of 890 basis points, the best second quarter credit spread in six years



Credit segment revenues of $94.8 million, an increase of 7.5% over the prior fiscal year period



Net income of $20.0 million, compared to $17.0 million during the prior fiscal year period



Adjusted EBITDA of $54.0 million, or 13.5% of total revenues



Repurchase of 1.9 million shares at an average share price of $18.30

Second Quarter Results

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2019 was $20.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income for the three months ended July 31, 2018 of $17.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the three months ended July 31, 2019 was $20.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted net income for the three months ended July 31, 2018 of $18.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, which excludes the loss on extinguishment of debt from the early retirement of our Series 2017-A Class B and C Notes and a contingency reserve related to a regulatory matter.

Retail Segment Second Quarter Results

Retail revenues were $306.3 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019 compared to $296.4 million for the three months ended July 31, 2018, an increase of $9.9 million or 3.3%. The increase in retail revenue was primarily driven by new store growth, partially offset by a decrease in same store sales of 2.3%. The decrease in same store sales was driven by a decrease of 9.3% in markets impacted by Hurricane Harvey, partially offset by an increase of 0.4% in markets not impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Same store sales include e-commerce sales. We believe the decrease in same store sales in markets impacted by Hurricane Harvey was primarily the result of the impact of rebuilding efforts during the three months ended July 31, 2018 in these markets.

For the three months ended July 31, 2019 and 2018, retail segment operating income was $36.1 million and $39.2 million, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2019 was $36.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2018 was $39.5 million after excluding a charge associated with a contingency reserve related to a regulatory matter.

The following table presents net sales and changes in net sales by category:

Three Months Ended July 31, Same Store (dollars in thousands) 2019 % of Total 2018 % of Total Change % Change % Change Furniture and mattress $ 99,455 32.5 % $ 97,066 32.8 % $ 2,389 2.5 % — % Home appliance 99,356 32.5 91,471 30.9 7,885 8.6 3.4 Consumer electronics 53,692 17.5 55,654 18.8 (1,962 ) (3.5 ) (12.2 ) Home office 17,883 5.8 19,289 6.5 (1,406 ) (7.3 ) (11.2 ) Other 4,192 1.4 3,699 1.2 493 13.3 6.3 Product sales 274,578 89.7 267,179 90.2 7,399 2.8 (2.1 ) Repair service agreement commissions (1) 27,647 9.0 25,662 8.6 1,985 7.7 (3.6 ) Service revenues 3,837 1.3 3,472 1.2 365 10.5 Total net sales $ 306,062 100.0 % $ 296,313 100.0 % $ 9,749 3.3 % (2.3 )%

(1) The total change in sales of repair service agreement commissions includes retrospective commissions, which are not reflected in the change in same store sales.

Credit Segment Second Quarter Results

Credit revenues were $94.8 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019 compared to $88.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2018, an increase of $6.6 million or 7.5%. The increase in credit revenue primarily resulted from the origination of our higher-yielding direct loan product, which resulted in an increase in the portfolio yield rate to 21.9% from 21.3% for the comparative period in fiscal year 2019, and from a 3.0% increase in the average outstanding balance of the customer accounts receivable portfolio. In addition, insurance income contributed to the increase in credit revenue over the prior year period primarily due to an increase in insurance retrospective income for the three months ended July 31, 2019. The total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance was $1.56 billion at July 31, 2019 compared to $1.51 billion at July 31, 2018, an increase of 3.3%.

Provision for bad debts decreased to $49.8 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019 compared to $50.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2018, a decrease of $0.7 million. The decrease was driven by lower net charge-offs of $1.6 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019 compared to the three months ended July 31, 2018, partially offset by a larger increase in the allowance for bad debts for the three months ended July 31, 2019. The larger increase in the allowance for bad debts was primarily driven by the year-over-year increase in the carrying value of the customer accounts receivable portfolio from July 31, 2018.

Credit segment operating income was $5.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2019, compared to $0.0 million for the three months ended July 31, 2018.

Additional information on the credit portfolio and its performance may be found in the Customer Accounts Receivable Portfolio Statistics table included within this press release and in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2019, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 30, 2019, our Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, effective as of May 31, 2019, pursuant to which we may repurchase up to $75.0 million of our outstanding common stock. The program will remain effective for one year, unless extended by the Board of Directors. During the three months ended July 31, 2019, we repurchased 1,874,846 shares of our common stock at an average weighted cost per share of $18.30 for an aggregate amount of $34.3 million. Through August 29, 2019, we repurchased a total of 3,082,536 shares of our common stock at an average weighted cost per share of $18.79 for an aggregate amount of $57.9 million.

Store and Facilities Update

The Company opened four new Conn's HomePlus® stores during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and has opened two new Conn's HomePlus® stores and one distribution center during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, bringing the total store count to 133 in 14 states. During fiscal year 2020, the Company plans to open a total of 14 new stores in existing states to leverage current infrastructure. In addition, the Company announced its planned expansion into the Florida market with the first store expected to open in the second half of fiscal year 2021. To support this expansion, the Company plans to open a distribution center in central Florida within the next twelve months.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of July 31, 2019, the Company had $403.0 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under its $650.0 million revolving credit facility, with an additional $81.0 million that may become available under the Company's revolving credit facility if the Company grows the balance of eligible customer receivables and total eligible inventory balances under the borrowing base. The Company also had $7.6 million of unrestricted cash available for use.

Outlook and Guidance

The following are the Company's expectations for the business for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020:

Total retail sales growth between 4% and 8%;

Change in same store sales between negative 3% and positive 1%; Markets not impacted by Hurricane Harvey between negative 2% and positive 2%; and Markets impacted by Hurricane Harvey between negative 8% and negative 4%;

Retail gross margin between 40.0% and 40.5% of total net retail sales;

Selling, general and administrative expenses between 32.25% and 33.25% of total revenues;

Provision for bad debts between $46.5 million and $50.5 million;

Finance charges and other revenues between $94.0 million and $98.0 million;

Interest expense between $14.5 million and $15.5 million; and

Effective tax rate between 27% and 29% of pre-tax income.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on September 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET, to discuss its three months ended July 31, 2019 financial results. Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release, webcast and second quarter fiscal year 2020 conference call presentation will be available at ir.conns.com.

Replay of the telephonic call can be accessed through September 10, 2019 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and Conference ID: 13693561.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's is a specialty retailer currently operating 133 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, and smart televisions, gaming products and home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our future financial performance, business strategy, plans, goals and objectives. Statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "predict," "will," "potential," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially.

CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Total net sales $ 306,062 $ 296,313 $ 568,041 $ 572,069 Finance charges and other revenues 94,997 88,307 186,530 170,938 Total revenues 401,059 384,620 754,571 743,007 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 182,065 173,627 339,293 340,216 Selling, general and administrative expense 127,484 120,690 245,398 235,568 Provision for bad debts 49,736 50,751 89,782 94,907 Charges and credits — 300 (695 ) 300 Total costs and expenses 359,285 345,368 673,778 670,991 Operating income 41,774 39,252 80,793 72,016 Interest expense 14,396 15,566 28,893 32,386 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,367 — 1,773 Income before income taxes 27,378 22,319 51,900 37,857 Provision for income taxes 7,404 5,308 12,417 8,114 Net income $ 19,974 $ 17,011 $ 39,483 $ 29,743 Income per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 1.25 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 1.23 $ 0.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,442,909 31,652,017 31,660,320 31,597,225 Diluted 31,958,704 32,242,463 32,198,024 32,210,759







CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED RETAIL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Product sales $ 274,578 $ 267,179 $ 509,023 $ 516,493 Repair service agreement commissions 27,647 25,662 51,671 48,525 Service revenues 3,837 3,472 7,347 7,051 Total net sales 306,062 296,313 568,041 572,069 Other revenues 203 98 405 112 Total revenues 306,265 296,411 568,446 572,181 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 182,065 173,627 339,293 340,216 Selling, general and administrative expense 88,147 83,003 167,769 160,755 Provision for bad debts (19 ) 243 110 503 Charges and credits — 300 (695 ) 300 Total costs and expenses 270,193 257,173 506,477 501,774 Operating income $ 36,072 $ 39,238 $ 61,969 $ 70,407 Retail gross margin 40.5 % 41.4 % 40.3 % 40.5 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 28.8 % 28.0 % 29.5 % 28.1 % Operating margin 11.8 % 13.2 % 10.9 % 12.3 % Store count: Beginning of period 127 118 123 116 Opened 4 — 8 2 End of period 131 118 131 118







CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CREDIT SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Finance charges and other revenues $ 94,794 $ 88,209 $ 186,125 $ 170,826 Costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 39,337 37,687 77,629 74,813 Provision for bad debts 49,755 50,508 89,672 94,404 Total costs and expenses 89,092 88,195 167,301 169,217 Operating income 5,702 14 18,824 1,609 Interest expense 14,396 15,566 28,893 32,386 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,367 — 1,773 Loss before income taxes $ (8,694 ) $ (16,919 ) $ (10,069 ) $ (32,550 ) Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 41.5 % 42.7 % 41.7 % 43.8 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of average outstanding customer accounts receivable balance (annualized) 10.2 % 10.1 % 10.0 % 10.0 % Operating margin 6.0 % — % 10.1 % 0.9 %







CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

(unaudited)

As of July 31, 2019 2018 Weighted average credit score of outstanding balances (1) 594 594 Average outstanding customer balance $ 2,711 $ 2,503 Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3) 8.7 % 8.7 % Re-aged balance as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(4) 25.8 % 24.9 % Carrying value of account balances re-aged more than six months (in thousands) (3) $ 97,510 $ 83,496 Allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance 13.3 % 13.5 % Percent of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance represented by no-interest option receivables 23.7 % 20.9 %





Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total applications processed (5) 311,062 295,564 569,849 579,050 Weighted average origination credit score of sales financed (1) 609 610 609 609 Percent of total applications approved and utilized 28.0 % 31.4 % 27.8 % 30.9 % Average income of credit customer at origination $ 45,700 $ 43,700 $ 45,500 $ 43,700 Percent of retail sales paid for by: In-house financing, including down payment received 68.8 % 70.5 % 68.5 % 70.3 % Third-party financing 17.7 % 16.4 % 16.9 % 15.7 % Third-party lease-to-own option 6.5 % 6.4 % 7.3 % 6.9 % 93.0 % 93.3 % 92.7 % 92.9 %

(1) Credit scores exclude non-scored accounts.

(2) Accounts that become delinquent after being re-aged are included in both the delinquency and re-aged amounts.

(3) Carrying value reflects the total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, net of deferred fees and origination costs, the allowance for no-interest option credit programs and the allowance for uncollectible interest.

(4) First time re-ages related to customers affected by Hurricane Harvey within FEMA-designated disaster areas included in the re-aged balance as of July 31, 2019 and July 31, 2018 were 1.1% and 2.8%, respectively, of the total customer portfolio carrying value.

(5) The total applications processed during the three and six months ended July 31, 2018, we believe, reflect the impact of the rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Harvey.





CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

July 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,563 $ 5,912 Restricted cash 68,219 59,025 Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 664,980 652,769 Other accounts receivable 67,056 67,078 Inventories 213,513 220,034 Income taxes receivable 763 407 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,948 9,169 Total current assets 1,032,042 1,014,394 Long-term portion of customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 653,831 686,344 Property and equipment, net 174,225 148,983 Operating lease right-of-use assets 248,707 — Deferred income taxes 25,612 27,535 Other assets 11,808 7,651 Total assets $ 2,146,225 $ 1,884,907 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt and finance lease obligations $ 2,558 $ 54,109 Accounts payable 73,205 71,118 Accrued expenses 81,401 81,433 Operating lease liability - current 33,398 — Other current liabilities 15,537 30,908 Total current liabilities 206,099 237,568 Deferred rent — 93,127 Operating lease liability - non current 331,010 — Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 945,981 901,222 Other long-term liabilities 26,400 33,015 Total liabilities 1,509,490 1,264,932 Stockholders' equity 636,735 619,975 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,146,225 $ 1,884,907





CONN'S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Basis for presentation of non-GAAP disclosures:

To supplement the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company also provides the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted retail segment operating income, adjusted retail segment operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. They are intended to provide additional insight into our operations and the factors and trends affecting the business. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to financial statement readers because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making, (2) they are used by some of our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze our operating results and (3) in the case of adjusted EBITDA, it is used for management incentive programs.



RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND

RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Retail segment operating income, as reported $ 36,072 $ 39,238 $ 61,969 $ 70,407 Adjustments: Facility relocation costs (1) — — (695 ) — Securities related matter and other legal fees (2) — 300 — 300 Retail segment operating income, as adjusted $ 36,072 $ 39,538 $ 61,274 $ 70,707 Retail segment total revenues $ 306,265 $ 296,411 $ 568,446 $ 572,181 Retail segment operating margin: As reported 11.8 % 13.2 % 10.9 % 12.3 % As adjusted 11.8 % 13.3 % 10.8 % 12.4 %

(1) Represents a gain from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters.

(2) Represents costs associated with a contingency reserve related to a regulatory matter.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 19,974 $ 17,011 $ 39,483 $ 29,743 Adjustments: Facility relocation costs (1) — — (695 ) — Securities related matter and other legal fees (2) — 300 — 300 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — 1,367 — 1,773 Tax impact of adjustments — (397 ) 156 (444 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 19,974 $ 18,281 $ 38,944 $ 31,372 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 31,958,704 32,242,463 32,198,024 32,210,759 Diluted earnings per share: As reported $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 1.23 $ 0.92 As adjusted $ 0.62 $ 0.57 $ 1.21 $ 0.97

(1) Represents a gain from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters.

(2) Represents costs associated with a contingency reserve related to a regulatory matter.

(3) Represents costs incurred for the early retirement of our debt.





ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 19,974 $ 17,011 $ 39,483 $ 29,743 Adjustments: Depreciation expense 8,830 7,774 17,682 15,434 Interest expense 14,396 15,566 28,893 32,386 Provision for income taxes 7,404 5,308 12,417 8,114 Facility relocation costs (1) — — (695 ) — Securities-related regulatory matter and other legal fees (2) — 300 — 300 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — 1,367 — 1,773 Stock-based compensation expense 3,419 3,042 6,636 5,562 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,023 $ 50,368 $ 104,416 $ 93,312 Total revenues $ 401,059 $ 384,620 $ 754,571 $ 743,007 Operating Margin 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.7 % 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.5 % 13.1 % 13.8 % 12.6 %

(1) Represents a gain from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters.

(2) Represents costs associated with a contingency reserve related to a regulatory matter.

(3) Represents costs incurred for the early retirement of our debt.





Source: Conn's, Inc.