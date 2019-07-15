Conn's, Inc. Announces Settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission





THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced that it has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The settlement arises from the previously disclosed SEC investigation commenced in November 2014 into the Company's underwriting policies and bad debt provisions from July 31, 2012 to July 31, 2014. In connection with the settlement process, the SEC today filed a civil complaint and agreed judgment against the Company and a former officer in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.



Without admitting or denying the allegations in the SEC's complaint, the Company consented to the entry of a final judgment pursuant to which it will pay a civil monetary penalty of $1.1 million to the SEC.

There will be no current period financial impact on the Company's results, as an accrual for this amount was previously established and expensed.

"The Company resolved this historical investigation in order to focus on growing the business for our customers, employees and shareholders," stated Norm Miller, Conn's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased to have this matter, in which no current Conn's officers were involved, behind the Company. We have transformed Conn's since that time period, and I am excited by the numerous opportunities we have in front of us to create value for all of Conn's stakeholders."

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 130+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

