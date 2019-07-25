ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $0.54 for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $0.33 in the first quarter of 2019 and $0.54 in the second quarter of 2018.



Adjusted net income amounted to $20.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019; $17.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019; and $17.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income for the first and second quarters of 2019 excludes $5.6 million and $0.3 million, respectively, in after-tax merger-related expenses. Adjusted net income for the second quarter 2019 also excludes an after-tax $0.7 million charge on the prepayment of higher-cost borrowings. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "ConnectOne Bank's second quarter results were highlighted by continued organic loan growth and solid asset quality. Total loans grew by nearly 10% sequentially on an annualized basis, with a majority of our growth attributable to higher yielding segments, while multi-family and other CRE lending were essentially flat. Our net interest margin contracted from the sequential quarter by 4 basis points (8 basis points, adjusted), negatively impacted by several factors including rising costs of funding, a flatter yield curve, prepayments in mortgage backed securities, and slightly lower prepayment fees. The margin outlook remains challenging. However, we are beginning to see a reduction in deposit costs as well as a benefit from our improved loan mix. We also expect to benefit from a recent repurchase of some of our FHLB borrowings."

"Our performance metrics continue to reflect across-the-board financial strength," Mr. Sorrentino added. "Return on assets was about 1.3%, return on tangible common equity was 14.8% and, on an adjusted basis, 15.5%, tangible book value per share increased by $0.34 to $15.01, and our efficiency ratio was 41.4%. Our credit quality remains sound. During the first quarter, as previously reported, we had a charge relating to a single loan secured by a commercial office building. Reflecting our philosophy of addressing issues expeditiously and to build timely resolutions, that situation was resolved favorably during the second quarter - the asset was foreclosed on and sold - resulting in a slight recovery. Additionally, in June, we finalized our previously announced acquisition of BoeFly. An online business lending marketplace, BoeFly helps to connect small- to medium-sized businesses with professional loan brokers and lenders across the United States. We already have experienced a strong cultural alignment with their FinTech-focused entrepreneurial team, and remain committed to supporting and enhancing the digital lending platform which is expected to augment fee income and generate profitable SBA lending opportunities."

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $46.1 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 1.2%, from the first quarter of 2019, resulting primarily from an 1.5% increase in average interest-earning assets, offset by a 4 basis-point contraction of the net interest margin to 3.30% from 3.34%. Included in net interest income were purchase accounting adjustments of $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 and $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2019. Excluding these purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.17% for the second quarter of 2019 and 3.25% for the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin contracted primarily due to higher funding costs and lower yields on securities, partially offset by higher yields on loans.

Noninterest income increased to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest income consists of income on bank owned life insurance, net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale, net gains (losses) on equity securities and deposit service fees, loan fees, and other income.

Noninterest expenses totaled $21.6 million for second quarter of 2019, $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. Included in noninterest expenses for the second and first quarters of 2019 were merger-related expenses of $0.3 million and $7.6 million, respectively. Also included in noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2019 is $1.0 million in loss on extinguishment of debt. Excluding merger-related expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt, noninterest expenses decreased by $0.3 million from the first quarter of 2019 reflecting stable staff levels and reduced loan workout expense.

Income tax expense was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018 were 22.2%, 17.6% and 20.8%, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate for the current quarter from the sequential quarter was primarily due to a higher proportion of taxable income.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. The first quarter provision included $3.0 million related to one impaired commercial office building credit.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $49.9 million at June 30, 2019, $51.9 million at December 31, 2018 and $50.8 million at June 30, 2018. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $26.5 million at June 30, 2019, $28.0 million at December 31, 2018 and $28.9 million at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.82% at June 30, 2019, 0.95% at December 31, 2018 and 0.96% at June 30, 2018. Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $23.4 million at June 30, 2019, $23.8 million at December 31, 2018 and $20.8 million at June 30, 2018, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.46%, 0.53% and 0.48%, respectively. Nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2019 included a single $4.7 million credit that was paid off in full early in the third quarter. The annualized net loan charge-off ratio was 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019, 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.00% for the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.74%, 0.77%, and 0.77% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 161.0% as of June 30, 2019, 146.8% as of December 31, 2018 and 161.7% as of June 30, 2018.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

At June 30, 2019, the balance sheet reflected the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank. The Company's total assets were $6.1 billion, an increase of $647 million from December 31, 2018. Total loans were $5.1 billion, an increase of $549 million from December 31, 2018. The Company's stockholders' equity was $699 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $85 million from December 31, 2018. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Greater Hudson Bank, which increased capital by $56 million. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.93% and $15.01, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.77% and $14.42, respectively. Tangible book value per share increased $0.34, or 2.3%, from the sequential quarter. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $169 million as of June 30, 2019 and $148 million and December 31, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures including an adjusted net income available to common shareholders. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A - Risk Factors of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area and accounting principles and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 51,950 $ 39,161 $ 56,931 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 133,700 133,205 119,238 Cash and cash equivalents 185,650 172,366 176,169 Securities available-for-sale 441,911 412,034 400,015 Equity securities 11,152 11,460 11,559 Loans receivable 5,090,492 4,541,092 4,360,854 Less: Allowance for loan losses 37,698 34,954 33,594 Net loans receivable 5,052,794 4,506,138 4,327,260 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 31,767 31,136 32,441 Bank premises and equipment, net 19,781 19,062 20,389 Accrued interest receivable 21,272 18,214 16,754 Bank owned life insurance 126,132 113,820 112,275 Right of use operating lease assets 16,397 - - Other real estate owned - - 1,076 Goodwill 162,574 145,909 145,909 Core deposit intangibles 6,140 1,737 2,027 Other assets 33,496 30,216 29,494 Total assets $ 6,109,066 $ 5,462,092 $ 5,275,368 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 813,635 $ 768,584 $ 765,150 Interest-bearing 3,827,508 3,323,508 3,140,260 Total deposits 4,641,143 4,092,092 3,905,410 Borrowings 597,317 600,001 628,995 Operating lease liabilities 17,787 - - Subordinated debentures (net of $1,435, $1,599 and $1,763 in debt issuance costs) 128,720 128,556 128,392 Other liabilities 24,875 27,516 34,014 Total liabilities 5,409,842 4,848,165 4,696,811 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 471,071 412,546 412,546 Additional paid-in capital 17,277 15,542 13,756 Retained earnings 235,649 211,345 177,619 Treasury stock (21,892 ) (16,717 ) (16,717 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,881 ) (8,789 ) (8,647 ) Total stockholders' equity 699,224 613,927 578,557 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,109,066 $ 5,462,092 $ 5,275,368

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 06/30/19 06/30/18 06/30/19 06/30/18 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 63,524 $ 49,494 $ 123,850 $ 96,519 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 2,573 2,150 5,515 4,037 Tax-exempt 1,081 778 2,208 1,592 Dividends 410 502 867 987 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 290 160 647 424 Total interest income 67,878 53,084 133,087 103,559 Interest expense Deposits 16,596 9,169 31,947 16,857 Borrowings 5,752 4,970 10,658 9,610 Total interest expense 22,348 14,139 42,605 26,467 Net interest income 45,530 38,945 90,482 77,092 Provision for loan losses 1,100 1,100 5,600 18,900 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,430 37,845 84,882 58,192 Noninterest income Income on bank owned life insurance 833 775 1,655 1,549 Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale 46 12 65 29 Deposit, loan and other income 914 601 1,700 1,217 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 158 (47 ) 261 (168 ) Net losses on sales of securities available-for-sale (9 ) - (1 ) - Total noninterest income 1,942 1,341 3,680 2,627 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,822 9,736 23,805 19,415 Occupancy and equipment 2,357 2,031 4,852 4,174 FDIC insurance 825 765 1,580 1,615 Professional and consulting 1,370 825 2,579 1,548 Marketing and advertising 397 337 607 544 Data processing 1,139 1,091 2,294 2,239 Merger expenses 331 - 7,893 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,047 - 1,047 - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 364 169 728 338 Other expenses 1,938 2,107 4,267 4,126 Total noninterest expenses 21,590 17,061 49,652 33,999 Income before income tax expense 24,782 22,125 38,910 26,820 Income tax expense 5,501 4,598 7,994 5,042 Net income $ 19,281 $ 17,527 $ 30,916 $ 21,778 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.88 $ 0.68 Diluted 0.54 0.54 0.87 0.67 Dividends per common share $ 0.090 $ 0.075 $ 0.180 $ 0.150

ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The

non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable

to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 6,109,066 $ 6,048,976 $ 5,462,092 $ 5,368,641 $ 5,275,368 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,018,951 $ 1,012,930 $ 925,229 $ 886,212 $ 808,604 Commercial real estate 1,555,542 1,483,852 1,279,502 1,282,766 1,282,426 Multifamily 1,589,340 1,608,613 1,562,195 1,504,134 1,480,243 Commercial construction 602,213 548,039 465,389 494,206 498,607 Residential 326,661 319,214 309,991 295,948 288,449 Consumer 2,041 4,157 2,593 2,508 5,637 Gross loans 5,094,748 4,976,805 4,544,899 4,465,774 4,363,966 Unearned net origination fees (4,256 ) (4,154 ) (3,807 ) (3,287 ) (3,112 ) Loans receivable 5,090,492 4,972,651 4,541,092 4,462,487 4,360,854 Loans held-for-sale (net of valuation allowance) - 368 - 270 - Total loans $ 5,090,492 $ 4,973,019 $ 4,541,092 $ 4,462,757 $ 4,360,854 Investment securities $ 453,063 $ 528,103 $ 423,494 $ 421,442 $ 411,574 Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,714 162,747 147,646 147,791 147,936 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 813,635 $ 833,090 $ 768,584 $ 758,213 $ 765,150 Time deposits 1,623,948 1,544,247 1,366,054 1,322,747 1,315,843 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,203,560 2,216,661 1,957,454 1,907,805 1,824,417 Total deposits $ 4,641,143 $ 4,593,998 $ 4,092,092 $ 3,988,765 $ 3,905,410 Borrowings $ 597,317 $ 603,412 $ 600,001 $ 629,979 $ 628,995 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 128,720 128,638 128,556 128,474 128,392 Total stockholders' equity 699,224 682,395 613,927 594,871 578,557 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 6,001,669 $ 5,909,061 $ 5,261,493 $ 5,186,173 $ 5,104,661 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,024,617 $ 1,035,874 $ 896,032 $ 803,702 $ 764,028 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 3,088,231 3,011,692 2,771,239 2,769,908 2,699,012 Commercial construction 571,130 524,952 464,556 494,460 494,092 Residential 322,517 335,574 304,954 294,758 282,504 Consumer 3,252 3,397 4,292 3,205 5,685 Gross loans 5,009,747 4,911,489 4,441,073 4,366,033 4,245,321 Unearned net origination fees (4,463 ) (3,930 ) (3,340 ) (3,182 ) (3,208 ) Loans receivable 5,005,284 4,907,559 4,437,733 4,362,851 4,242,113 Loans held-for-sale 225 124 211 54 30,099 Total loans $ 5,005,509 $ 4,907,683 $ 4,437,944 $ 4,362,905 $ 4,272,212 Investment securities $ 513,814 $ 524,394 $ 421,316 $ 415,074 $ 424,854 Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,709 162,814 147,741 147,883 148,046 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 800,856 $ 824,115 $ 775,824 $ 761,782 $ 719,372 Time deposits 1,551,014 1,515,249 1,329,743 1,296,165 1,280,471 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,183,384 2,236,630 1,915,353 1,854,763 1,765,577 Total deposits $ 4,535,254 $ 4,575,994 $ 4,020,920 $ 3,912,710 $ 3,765,420 Borrowings $ 603,260 $ 486,687 $ 477,800 $ 531,251 $ 613,763 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 128,666 128,585 128,502 128,420 128,339 Total stockholders' equity 694,978 680,168 606,378 590,128 574,992 Three Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income $ 45,530 $ 44,952 $ 40,161 $ 39,962 $ 38,945 Provision for loan losses 1,100 4,500 1,100 1,100 1,100 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 44,430 40,452 39,061 38,862 37,845 Noninterest income Income on bank owned life insurance 833 822 794 751 775 Net gains on sales of loans held-for-sale 46 19 30 2 12 Deposit, loan and other income 914 786 691 676 601 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 158 103 58 (157 ) (47 ) Net (losses) gains on sales of securities available-for-sale (9 ) 8 - - - Total noninterest income 1,942 1,738 1,573 1,272 1,341 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,822 11,983 9,988 10,181 9,736 Occupancy and equipment 2,357 2,495 2,001 2,137 2,031 FDIC insurance 825 755 765 735 765 Professional and consulting 1,370 1,209 1,129 891 825 Marketing and advertising 397 210 244 192 337 Data processing 1,139 1,155 1,080 1,102 1,091 Merger expenses 331 7,562 936 375 24 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,047 - - - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 364 364 144 145 169 Other expenses 1,938 2,329 2,037 2,372 2,083 Total noninterest expenses 21,590 28,062 18,324 18,130 17,061 Income before income tax expense 24,782 14,128 22,310 22,004 22,125 Income tax expense 5,501 2,493 3,638 2,102 4,598 Net income $ 19,281 $ 11,635 $ 18,672 $ 19,902 $ 17,527 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Earnings Excluding the Following Items: Net income $ 19,281 $ 11,635 $ 18,672 $ 19,902 $ 17,527 Merger expenses (after taxes) 274 5,597 739 297 - Loss on extinguishment of debt (after taxes) 732 - - - - Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale (after taxes) 2 (6 ) - - - Net gains on equity securities (after taxes) (110 ) (74 ) (40 ) 110 33 Deferred tax valuation charge/adjustment - - - (1,408 ) - Tax benefit on employee share-based awards (ASU 2016-09) - (20 ) (223 ) (297 ) (49 ) Net income-adjusted $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 $ 18,604 $ 17,511 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 35,397,362 35,309,503 32,378,739 32,319,060 32,321,150 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.33 $ 0.58 $ 0.61 $ 0.54 Diluted EPS-adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1) 0.57 0.49 0.59 0.58 0.54 Return on Assets Measures Net income-adjusted $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 $ 18,604 $ 17,511 Average assets $ 6,001,669 $ 5,909,061 $ 5,261,493 $ 5,186,173 $ 5,104,661 Less: average intangible assets (164,709 ) (162,814 ) (147,741 ) (147,883 ) (148,046 ) Average tangible assets $ 5,836,960 $ 5,746,247 $ 5,113,752 $ 5,038,290 $ 4,956,615 Return on avg. assets (GAAP) 1.29 % 0.80 % 1.41 % 1.52 % 1.38 % Return on avg. assets-adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) 1.35 1.18 1.44 1.42 1.38 (1) Represents adjusted earnings available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. (2) Adjusted net income divided by average assets. Three Months Ended June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Net income-adjusted $ 20,179 $ 17,132 $ 19,148 $ 18,604 $ 17,511 Average common equity $ 694,978 $ 680,168 $ 606,378 $ 590,128 $ 574,992 Less: average intangible assets (164,709 ) (162,814 ) (147,741 ) (147,883 ) (148,046 ) Average tangible common equity $ 530,269 $ 517,354 $ 458,637 $ 442,245 $ 426,946 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 11.13 % 6.94 % 12.22 % 13.38 % 12.23 % Return on avg. common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (3) 11.65 10.22 12.53 12.51 12.22 Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 14.78 9.33 16.24 17.95 16.58 Return on avg. tangible common equity-adjusted (non-GAAP) (5) 15.46 13.63 16.65 16.78 16.57 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 21,590 $ 28,062 $ 18,324 $ 18,130 $ 17,061 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (364 ) (364 ) (144 ) (145 ) (169 ) Merger expenses (331 ) (7,562 ) (936 ) (375 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,047 ) - - - - Foreclosed property expense - 1 (8 ) (196 ) (11 ) Operating noninterest expense $ 19,848 $ 20,137 $ 17,236 $ 17,414 $ 16,881 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 46,092 $ 45,523 $ 40,678 $ 40,444 $ 39,409 Noninterest income 1,942 1,738 1,573 1,272 1,341 Net gains (losses) on equity securities (158 ) (103 ) (58 ) 157 47 Net losses (gains) on sales of securities available-for-sale 9 (8 ) - - - Operating revenue $ 47,885 $ 47,150 $ 42,193 $ 41,873 $ 40,797 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6) 41.4 % 42.7 % 40.9 % 41.6 % 41.4 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 5,607,086 $ 5,522,934 $ 4,941,425 $ 4,856,678 $ 4,771,523 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 46,092 $ 45,523 $ 40,678 $ 40,444 $ 39,409 Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (1,742 ) (1,233 ) (148 ) (195 ) (680 ) Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 44,350 $ 44,290 $ 40,530 $ 40,249 $ 38,729 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30 % 3.34 % 3.27 % 3.30 % 3.31 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (7) 3.17 3.25 3.25 3.29 3.26 (3) Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders divided by average common equity. (4) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity. (5) Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity. (6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue. (7) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks. As of June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Common equity $ 699,224 $ 682,395 $ 613,927 $ 594,871 $ 578,557 Less: intangible assets (168,714 ) (162,747 ) (147,646 ) (147,791 ) (147,936 ) Tangible common equity $ 530,510 $ 519,648 $ 466,281 $ 447,080 $ 430,621 Total assets $ 6,109,066 $ 6,048,976 $ 5,462,092 $ 5,368,641 $ 5,275,368 Less: intangible assets (168,714 ) (162,747 ) (147,646 ) (147,791 ) (147,936 ) Tangible assets $ 5,940,352 $ 5,886,229 $ 5,314,446 $ 5,220,850 $ 5,127,432 Common shares outstanding 35,352,866 35,432,468 32,328,542 32,238,264 32,184,047 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.45 % 11.28 % 11.24 % 11.08 % 10.97 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8) 8.93 8.83 8.77 8.56 8.40 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 9.14 % 9.12 % 9.34 % 9.15 % 8.93 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 9.65 9.68 9.75 9.50 9.33 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 9.74 9.77 9.86 9.61 9.44 Risk-based total capital ratio 12.72 12.79 13.15 12.94 12.81 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 10.42 % 10.43 % 10.78 % 10.64 % 10.43 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.12 11.17 11.37 11.18 11.02 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.12 11.17 11.37 11.18 11.02 Risk-based total capital ratio 12.40 12.46 12.75 12.57 12.42 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 19.78 $ 19.26 $ 18.99 $ 18.45 $ 17.98 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 15.01 14.67 14.42 13.87 13.38 Net Loan Charge-Off (Recoveries) Detail Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) : Charge-offs $ 406 $ 2,676 $ 920 $ 6 $ 47 Recoveries (146 ) (80 ) (25 ) (61 ) (12 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 260 $ 2,596 $ 895 $ (55 ) $ 35 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.02 % 0.21 % 0.08 % (0.01 ) % 0.00 % Asset Quality Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans $ 26,498 $ 27,287 $ 28,043 $ 28,482 $ 28,944 Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 23,419 20,393 23,812 24,533 20,771 Other real estate owned - - - - 1,076 Total nonperforming assets $ 49,917 $ 47,680 $ 51,855 $ 53,015 $ 50,791 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 16,332 $ 8,191 $ 11,165 $ 11,243 $ 12,827 Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 37,698 $ 36,858 $ 34,954 $ 34,749 $ 33,594 Loans receivable $ 5,090,492 $ 4,972,651 $ 4,541,092 $ 4,462,487 $ 4,360,854 Less: taxi medallion loans 28,054 28,911 28,043 28,482 28,944 Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) $ 5,062,438 $ 4,943,740 $ 4,513,049 $ 4,434,005 $ 4,331,910 Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.48 % Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.98 0.96 1.14 1.19 1.14 Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.82 0.79 0.95 0.99 0.96 ALLL as a % of loans receivable 0.74 0.74 0.77 0.78 0.77 ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 161.0 180.7 146.8 141.6 161.7 ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 75.5 77.3 67.4 65.5 67.6 (8) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (9) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Average Average Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate(8) Balance Interest Rate(8) Balance Interest Rate(8) Investment securities (1) (2) $ 515,022 $ 3,941 3.07 % $ 531,083 $ 4,369 3.34 % $ 432,493 $ 3,136 2.91 % Total loans (2) (3) (4) 5,005,509 63,799 5.11 4,907,683 60,597 5.01 4,272,212 49,750 4.67 Federal funds sold and interest- bearing deposits with banks 54,619 290 2.13 57,690 357 2.51 35,315 159 1.81 Restricted investment in bank stock 31,936 410 5.15 26,478 457 7.00 31,503 502 6.39 Total interest-earning assets 5,607,086 68,440 4.90 5,522,934 65,780 4.83 4,771,523 53,547 4.50 Allowance for loan losses (37,390 ) (35,499 ) (32,668 ) Noninterest-earning assets 431,973 421,626 365,806 Total assets $ 6,001,669 $ 5,909,061 $ 5,104,661 Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 1,551,014 9,366 2.42 $ 1,515,249 8,303 2.22 $ 1,280,471 5,830 1.83 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,183,384 7,230 1.33 2,236,630 7,048 1.28 1,765,577 3,338 0.76 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,734,398 16,596 1.78 3,751,879 15,351 1.66 3,046,048 9,168 1.21 Borrowings 603,260 3,870 2.57 486,687 3,024 2.52 613,763 3,091 2.02 Subordinated debentures (5) 128,666 1,845 5.75 128,585 1,845 5.82 128,339 1,840 5.75 Capital lease obligation 2,436 37 6.09 2,479 37 6.05 2,589 39 6.04 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,468,760 22,348 2.01 4,369,630 20,257 1.88 3,790,739 14,138 1.50 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 800,856 824,115 719,372 Other liabilities 37,075 35,148 19,558 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 837,931 859,263 738,930 Stockholders' equity 694,978 680,168 574,992 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,001,669 $ 5,909,061 $ 5,104,661 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 46,092 45,523 39,409 Net interest spread (6) 2.89 % 2.95 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (7) 3.30 % 3.34 % 3.31 % Tax equivalent adjustment (562 ) (571 ) (463 ) Net interest income $ 45,530 $ 44,952 $ 38,946 (1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost and includes equity securities. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate. (3) Includes loan fee income. (4) Loans include nonaccrual loans. (5) Average balances are net of debt issuance costs of $1,489, $1,570 and $1,816 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Amortization expense related to debt issuance costs included in interest expense was $82, $82 and $82 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (6) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (7) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Rates are annualized.

