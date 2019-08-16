Quantcast

Connecticut Water Service Inc. Declares Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


CLINTON, Conn., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut Water Service Inc. (Nasdaq:CTWS) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3275 per common share payable on September 17, 2019, for shareholders of record as of September 3, 2019. This quarterly dividend remains unchanged from the previous quarter and represents an annualized dividend of $1.31 per share.

About Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Connecticut Water Service Inc. is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut. Connecticut Water Service Inc. is the parent company of The Connecticut Water Company, The Maine Water Company, The Avon Water Company and The Heritage Village Water Company. Together, these subsidiaries provide water service to more than 425,000 people in Connecticut and Maine, and wastewater service to more than 10,000 people in Connecticut.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company's results of operations, financial position and long-term strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from expected results. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

