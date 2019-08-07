Comstock Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financials and Operating Results





Frisco, TX, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TEXAS, August 7, 2019 - Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE:CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. On August 14, 2018, the Company completed transactions in which entities controlled by Dallas businessman Jerry Jones contributed Bakken Shale properties to the Company in exchange for a controlling interest in the Company (the "Jones Contribution") and the Company refinanced its long-term debt. Results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflect the Jones Contribution, while results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018 (the "Predecessor") reflect the historical results of Comstock for that period. The Company's consolidated financial results are being presented with a blackline division which delineates the lack of comparability between amounts presented for these periods.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the second quarter of 2019, Comstock reported net income of $21.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $34.0 million or $2.22 per share for the Predecessor second quarter of 2018. The second quarter 2019 results included an unrealized gain from derivative financial instruments held to manage oil and gas price risks of $12.8 million and Covey Park merger related transaction costs of $1.4 million. Excluding these items, the net income for the second quarter of 2019 would have been $12.7 million or $0.12 per diluted share.

Comstock produced 40.9 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas and 695,000 barrels of oil or 45.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe") in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's natural gas production averaged 450 million cubic feet ("MMcf") per day, an increase of 88% over natural gas production in the Predecessor second quarter of 2018 and 22% higher than the first quarter of 2019. The growth in natural gas production was primarily attributable to Comstock's Haynesville shale drilling program. Oil production in the second quarter of 2019, which averaged 7,628 barrels of oil per day, increased from the 990 barrels per day produced in the Predecessor second quarter of 2018 due to production from the Bakken Shale properties. Oil production in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to the Company's Eagle Ford shale properties which were sold on April 30, 2018.

Comstock's average realized natural gas price, including hedging gains, decreased 13% to $2.29 per Mcf in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $2.64 per Mcf realized in the Predecessor second quarter of 2018. The Company's average realized oil price, including hedging gains, decreased by 9% to $52.12 per barrel in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $57.56 per barrel in the Predecessor second quarter of 2018. Oil and gas sales were $130.1 million (including realized hedging gains and losses) in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the Predecessor 2018 second quarter sales of $62.6 million. EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, of $93.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 110% over EBITDAX of $44.3 million for the Predecessor second quarter of 2018. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the second quarter of 2019 (before working capital changes and the merger related costs) of $66.3 million increased 151% over operating cash flow of $26.4 million in the Predecessor second quarter of 2018.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the first six months of 2019, Comstock reported net income of $35.0 million or $0.33 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $75.9 million or $4.99 per share for the Predecessor first six months of 2018. The first six months of 2019 results included an unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments held to manage oil and gas price risks of $0.2 million and the merger related transaction costs of $1.4 million. Excluding these items, the net income for the first six months of 2019 would have been $36.3 million or $0.34 per share.

Comstock produced 74.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.5 million barrels of oil or 83.1 Bcfe in the first six months of 2019. The Company's natural gas production averaged 409 MMcf per day, an increase of 71% over natural gas production in the Predecessor first six months of 2018. Oil production in the first six months of 2019, which averaged 8,313 barrels of oil per day, increased from the 1,547 barrels per day produced in the Predecessor first six months of 2018 due to production from the contributed Bakken Shale properties.

Comstock's average realized natural gas price, including hedging gains, decreased 7% to $2.55 per Mcf in the first six months of 2019 as compared to $2.73 per Mcf realized in the Predecessor first six months of 2018. The Company's average realized oil price, including hedging gains, decreased by 25% to $48.71 per barrel in the first six months of 2019 as compared to $65.12 per barrel in the Predecessor first six months of 2018. Oil and gas sales were $262.3 million (including realized hedging gains and losses) in the first six months of 2019 as compared to the Predecessor first six months of 2018 sales of $136.6 million. EBITDAX of $190.2 million in the first six months of 2019 increased by 94% over EBITDAX of $98.0 million for the Predecessor first six months of 2018. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the first six months of 2019 (before working capital changes and the merger related costs) of $137.0 million increased 120% over operating cash flow of $62.2 million in the Predecessor first six months of 2018.

Drilling Results

Comstock reported the results to date of its 2019 Haynesville/Bossier shale drilling program which is driving the strong production growth in 2019. During the first six months of 2019, Comstock spent $181.9 million on its development activities. Comstock spent $155.9 million on drilling and completing Haynesville shale wells. Comstock drilled 21 (14.2 net) horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells during the first six months of 2019, which had an average lateral length of approximately 8,016 feet. Comstock also completed 19 (5.2 net) wells that were drilled in 2018. Twelve (9.4 net) of the wells drilled in the first six months of 2019 were also completed. Comstock also spent $15.9 million drilling four (2.2 net) Eagle Ford shale oil wells and an additional $10.1 million primarily on leasehold and other development activity.

Since the last operational update, Comstock reported on ten new Haynesville shale wells. The average initial production rate of these wells was 24 MMcf per day. The wells had completed lateral lengths ranging from 4,426 feet to 11,319 feet, with an average completed lateral length of 6,970 feet. Each well was tested at initial production rates of 22 to 28 MMcf per day. The four Eagle Ford shale wells in South Texas drilled in 2019 have been completed and had an average initial production rate of 1,034 barrels of oil equivalent (85% oil) per well.

Covey Park 2019 Results

On July 16, 2019 Comstock completed the previously announced acquisition of Covey Park Energy, LLC ("Covey Park") pursuant to a merger in which the Company was the surviving entity. The Company's financial results will include the results of operations of Covey Park in the third quarter of 2019 beginning on July 16, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Covey Park produced 67.6 Bcf of natural gas and 11,000 barrels of oil or 68 Bcfe. Covey Park's average realized sales price (including hedging gains) was $2.68 per Mcf for natural gas and $59.94 per barrel for oil. Total oil and gas sales for the second quarter of 2019 (including hedging gains) were $182.1 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Covey Park produced 131.0 Bcf of natural gas and 20,000 barrels of oil or 131 Bcfe. The average realized sales price (including hedging gains) was $2.74 per Mcf for natural gas and $58.25 per barrel for oil. Total oil and gas sales for the six months ended June 30, 2019 (including realized hedging gains) were $359.7 million.

During the first six months of 2019, Covey Park drilled 17 Haynesville shale wells (15.5 net) and completed 19 wells (17.7 net). The average per well initial production rate of these wells was 20 MMcf per day. The wells had completed lateral lengths ranging from 4,200 feet to 9,492 feet, with an average completed lateral length of 7,403 feet. Each well was tested at initial production rates of 12 to 30 MMcf per day.

With completion of the Covey Park acquisition, Comstock's 2019 annual drilling and completion budget will be $538 million which includes drilling activity on Covey Park properties subsequent to the closing of the merger. Activity planned for 2019 includes completing 19 (5.2 net) wells drilled by Comstock in 2018 and drilling 78 (57.4 net) Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in 2019. Comstock is also spending $21.2 million in 2019 on its Eagle Ford shale and Bakken shale oil properties.

Other

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on August 7, 2019, to discuss the second quarter of 2019 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to participate should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live web cast or dial 844-776-7840 (international dial-in use 661-378-9538) and provide access code 6057864 when prompted. If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the completion of the call on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. The web replay will be available for approximately one week. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CTAugust 7, 2019 and will continue until 1:00 p.m.August 14, 2019. To hear the replay, call 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 if calling from outside the US). The conference call access code is 6057864.





This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management 's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development, and its assets are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. The Company 's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.



COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Predecessor) (Predecessor) Revenues: Natural gas sales..................................................................................... $ 91,951 $ 56,265 $ 182,083 $ 115,808 Oil sales.................................................................................................... 36,165 5,184 72,914 18,234 Total oil and gas sales................................................................. 128,116 61,449 254,997 134,042 Operating expenses: Production taxes..................................................................................... 5,827 1,112 11,766 2,952 Gathering and transportation............................................................... 10,502 4,398 17,932 8,732 Lease operating...................................................................................... 14,452 7,948 29,337 17,721 Depreciation, depletion and amortization......................................... 46,847 26,798 84,437 53,950 General and administrative.................................................................. 6,841 6,639 14,655 12,655 Loss on sale of oil and gas properties................................................. 26 6,838 25 35,438 Total operating expenses................................................................ 84,495 53,733 158,152 131,448 Operating income....................................................................................... 43,621 7,716 96,845 2,594 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments............................ 14,744 (1,638 ) 7,087 964 Other income........................................................................................... 155 327 248 393 Interest expense...................................................................................... (28,568 ) (40,213 ) (56,419 ) (79,063 ) Transaction costs................................................................................... (1,443 ) (317 ) (1,443 ) (317 ) Total other income (expenses)....................................................... (15,112 ) (41,841 ) (50,527 ) (78,023 ) Income (loss) before income taxes......................................................... 28,509 (34,125 ) 46,318 (75,429 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes............................................ (7,102 ) 122 (11,336 ) (460 ) Net income (loss)........................................................................................ $ 21,407 $ (34,003 ) $ 34,982 $ (75,889 ) Net income (loss) per share -

basic and diluted................................................................................ $ 0.20 $ (2.22 ) $ 0.33 $ (4.99 ) Weighted average shares outstanding -

basic and diluted.................................................................................... 105,457 15,340 105,457 15,212





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Predecessor) (Predecessor) OPERATING CASH FLOW: Net income (loss)..................................................................................................... $ 21,407 $ (34,003 ) $ 34,982 $ (75,889 ) Reconciling items: Deferred income taxes.......................................................................................... 7,078 (146 ) 11,430 426 Depreciation, depletion and amortization.............................................................. 46,847 26,798 84,437 53,950 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments................................ (12,797 ) 2,746 248 1,548 Amortization of debt discount and

issuance costs..................................................................................................... 1,623 12,211 3,197 23,267 Interest paid in-kind.............................................................................................. — 10,169 — 20,014 Stock-based compensation................................................................................... 623 1,508 1,271 3,109 Transaction costs.................................................................................................. 1,443 317 1,443 317 Loss on sale of oil and gas properties................................................................... 26 6,838 25 35,438 Operating cash flow......................................................................................... 66,250 26,438 137,033 62,180 Transaction costs........................................................................................ (1,443 ) (317 ) (1,443 ) (317 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable................................................. 9,951 (2,172 ) 20,734 (717 ) Decrease in other current assets.................................................................. 15 169 1,592 641 Increase in accounts payable and

accrued expenses...................................................................................... 23,538 41,324 15,110 25,211 Net cash provided by operating activities............................................. $ 98,311 $ 65,442 $ 173,026 $ 86,998 EBITDAX: Net income (loss)..................................................................................................... $ 21,407 $ (34,003 ) $ 34,982 $ (75,889 ) Interest expense........................................................................................................ 28,568 40,213 56,419 79,063 Income taxes............................................................................................................. 7,102 (122 ) 11,336 460 Depreciation, depletion and amortization.................................................................. 46,847 26,798 84,437 53,950 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments.................................... (12,797 ) 2,746 248 1,548 Transaction costs...................................................................................................... 1,443 317 1,443 317 Stock-based compensation....................................................................................... 623 1,508 1,271 3,109 Loss on sale of oil and gas properties....................................................................... 26 6,838 25 35,438 Total Adjusted EBITDAX................................................................... $ 93,219 $ 44,295 $ 190,161 $ 97,996





As of

June 30,

2019 As of

December 31,

2018 BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents.......................................................................................................... $ 46,747 $ 23,193 Derivative financial instruments.................................................................................................. 14,284 15,401 Other current assets.................................................................................................................... 90,410 120,833 Property and equipment, net....................................................................................................... 1,765,445 1,667,979 Other.......................................................................................................................................... 366,010 360,434 Total assets.......................................................................................................................... $ 2,282,896 $ 2,187,840 Current liabilities........................................................................................................................ $ 228,625 $ 206,853 Long-term debt........................................................................................................................... 1,267,390 1,244,363 Deferred income taxes................................................................................................................ 173,253 161,917 Other non-current liabilities........................................................................................................ 2,348 — Asset retirement obligation......................................................................................................... 5,456 5,136 Stockholders' equity................................................................................................................... 605,824 569,571 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity.............................................................................. $ 2,282,896 $ 2,187,840





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Haynesville/ Bossier Cotton

Valley Bakken Eagle Ford Other Total Gas production (MMcf)............................................................................ 37,847 924 2,045 — 112 40,928 Oil production (Mbbls)......................................................................... 1 11 680 — 3 695 Total production (MMcfe)........................................................................ 37,850 986 6,122 — 135 45,093 Natural gas sales................................................................................. $ 87,261 $ 2,102 $ 2,357 $ — $ 231 $ 91,951 Natural gas hedging settlements(1).................................................................... — — — — — 1,932 Total natural gas including hedging.................................................................. 87,261 2,102 2,357 — 231 93,883 Oil sales................................................................................. 21 614 35,350 — 180 36,165 Oil hedging settlements(1).................................................................... — — — — — 15 Total oil including hedging.................................................................. 21 614 35,350 — 180 36,180 Total oil and gas sales including hedging.................................................................. $ 87,282 $ 2,716 $ 37,707 $ — $ 411 $ 130,063 Average gas price (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.31 $ 2.28 $ 1.15 $ — $ 2.05 $ 2.25 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.29 Average oil price (per barrel)............................................................................ $ 48.01 $ 58.87 $ 52.02 $ — $ 47.24 $ 52.10 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)............................................................................ $ 52.12 Average price (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 2.31 $ 2.75 $ 6.16 $ — $ 3.03 $ 2.84 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 2.88 Production taxes................................................................................. $ 1,779 $ 112 $ 3,899 $ — $ 37 $ 5,827 Gathering and transportation................................................................. $ 10,319 $ 94 $ — $ — $ 89 $ 10,502 Lease operating.......................................................................... $ 4,697 $ 3,371 $ 6,206 $ — $ 178 $ 14,452 Production taxes (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.64 $ — $ 0.28 $ 0.13 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)............................................................................ $ 0.27 $ 0.10 $ — $ — $ 0.66 $ 0.23 Lease operating (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.12 $ 3.42 $ 1.01 $ — $ 1.31 $ 0.32 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Development leasehold.................................................................... $ 2,449 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2,449 Development drilling and completion................................................................. 73,217 — 2,092 10,276 — 85,585 Other development................................................................. 1,437 — — — — 1,437 Total........................................................................... $ 77,103 $ — $ 2,092 $ 10,276 $ — $ 89,471



(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2018 (Predecessor) Haynesville/ Bossier Cotton

Valley Eagle Ford Other Total Gas production (MMcf)............................................................................ 20,682 838 97 101 21,718 Oil production (Mbbls)......................................................................... — 11 74 5 90 Total production (MMcfe)........................................................................ 20,682 904 537 135 22,258 Natural gas sales................................................................................. $ 53,294 $ 2,313 $ 399 $ 259 $ 56,265 Natural gas hedging settlements(1).................................................................... — — — — 1,108 Total natural gas including hedging.................................................................. 53,294 2,313 399 259 57,373 Oil sales................................................................................. — 728 4,136 320 5,184 Total oil and gas sales including hedging.................................................................. $ 53,294 $ 3,041 $ 4,535 $ 579 $ 62,557 Average gas price (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.58 $ 2.76 $ 4.11 $ 2.61 $ 2.59 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.64 Average oil price (per barrel)............................................................................ $ — $ 66.39 $ 56.38 $ 55.73 $ 57.56 Average price (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 2.58 $ 3.36 $ 8.44 $ 4.33 $ 2.76 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 2.81 Production taxes................................................................................. $ 833 $ 35 $ 201 $ 43 $ 1,112 Gathering and transportation................................................................. $ 4,037 $ 177 $ 119 $ 65 $ 4,398 Lease operating.......................................................................... $ 3,081 $ 3,191 $ 1,412 $ 264 $ 7,948 Production taxes (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.37 $ 0.32 $ 0.05 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)............................................................................ $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.48 $ 0.20 Lease operating (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.14 $ 3.52 $ 2.64 $ 1.96 $ 0.35 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Development leasehold.................................................................... $ 1,191 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,191 Development drilling and completion................................................................. 38,090 — — — 38,090 Other development................................................................. 3,920 — 153 20 4,093 Total........................................................................... $ 43,201 $ — $ 153 $ 20 $ 43,374



(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Haynesville/ Bossier Cotton

Valley Bakken Eagle Ford Other Total Gas production (MMcf)............................................................................ 69,211 1,827 2,813 — 226 74,077 Oil production (Mbbls)......................................................................... 1 18 1,479 — 7 1,505 Total production (MMcfe)........................................................................ 69,214 1,933 11,684 — 274 83,105 Natural gas sales................................................................................. $ 172,999 $ 4,673 3,857 $ — $ 554 $ 182,083 Natural gas hedging settlements(1).................................................................... — — — — — 6,965 Total natural gas including hedging.................................................................. 172,999 4,673 3,857 — 554 189,048 Oil sales................................................................................. 25 977 71,497 — 415 72,914 Oil hedging settlements(1).................................................................... — — — — — 370 Total oil including hedging.................................................................. 25 977 71,497 — 415 73,284 Total oil and gas sales including hedging.................................................................. $ 173,024 $ 5,650 $ 75,354 $ — $ 969 $ 262,332 Average gas price (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.50 $ 2.56 $ 1.37 $ — $ 2.44 $ 2.46 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)............................................................................... $ 2.55 Average oil price (per barrel)............................................................................ $ 48.21 $ 54.99 $ 48.36 $ — $ 52.95 $ 48.46 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)............................................................................ $ 48.71 Average price (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 2.50 $ 2.92 $ 6.45 $ — $ 3.54 $ 3.07 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 3.16 Production taxes................................................................................. $ 3,511 $ 207 $ 7,972 $ — $ 76 $ 11,766 Gathering and transportation................................................................. $ 17,592 $ 157 $ — $ — $ 183 $ 17,932 Lease operating.......................................................................... $ 9,630 $ 6,606 $ 12,725 $ — $ 376 $ 29,337 Production taxes (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.68 $ — $ 0.28 $ 0.14 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)............................................................................ $ 0.25 $ 0.08 $ — $ — $ 0.67 $ 0.22 Lease operating (per Mcfe)............................................................................. $ 0.14 $ 3.42 $ 1.09 $ — $ 1.37 $ 0.35 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Development leasehold.................................................................... $ 4,306 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 4,306 Development drilling and completion................................................................. 155,855 — 1,139 15,924 — 172,918 Other development................................................................. 4,716 — — — — 4,716 Total........................................................................... $ 164,877 $ — $ 1,139 $ 15,924 $ — $ 181,940



(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Six Months ended June 30, 2018 (Predecessor) Haynesville/ Bossier Cotton

Valley Eagle Ford Other Total Gas production (MMcf)................................................................................ 40,679 1,900 379 406 43,364 Oil production (Mbbls)............................................................................. — 22 247 11 280 Total production (MMcfe)............................................................................ 40,679 2,030 1,860 475 45,044 Natural gas sales..................................................................................... $ 107,858 $ 5,226 $ 1,590 $ 1,134 $ 115,808 Natural gas hedging settlements(1)........................................................................ — — — — 2,512 Total natural gas including hedging...................................................................... 107,858 5,226 1,590 1,134 118,320 Oil sales..................................................................................... — 1,374 16,157 703 18,234 Total oil and gas sales including hedging...................................................................... $ 107,858 $ 6,600 $ 17,747 $ 1,837 $ 136,554 Average gas price (per Mcf)................................................................................... $ 2.65 $ 2.75 $ 4.19 $ 2.80 $ 2.67 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)................................................................................... $ 2.73 Average oil price (per barrel)................................................................................ $ — $ 63.63 $ 65.46 $ 60.72 $ 65.12 Average price (per Mcfe)................................................................................. $ 2.65 $ 3.25 $ 9.54 $ 3.87 $ 2.98 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)................................................................................. $ 3.03 Production taxes..................................................................................... $ 1,901 $ 95 $ 831 $ 125 $ 2,952 Gathering and transportation..................................................................... $ 7,743 $ 386 $ 463 $ 140 $ 8,732 Lease operating.............................................................................. $ 5,976 $ 6,389 $ 4,829 $ 527 $ 17,721 Production taxes (per Mcfe)................................................................................. $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.45 $ 0.26 $ 0.07 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)................................................................................ $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.19 Lease operating (per Mcfe)................................................................................. $ 0.14 $ 3.14 $ 2.59 $ 1.11 $ 0.39 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Development leasehold........................................................................ $ 2,344 $ — $ — $ — $ 2,344 Development drilling and completion..................................................................... 76,629 — — — 76,629 Other development..................................................................... 10,247 — 393 273 10,913 Total............................................................................... $ 89,220 $ — $ 393 $ 273 $ 89,886



(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results





PRO FORMA COMBINED OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Comstock Covey

Park Pro Forma Combined Comstock Covey Park(2) Pro Forma Combined Gas production (MMcf)...................................................................... 40,928 67,639 108,567 74,077 130,956 205,033 Oil production (Mbbls)................................................................... 695 11 706 1,505 20 1,525 Total production (MMcfe).................................................................. 45,093 67,705 112,798 83,105 131,076 214,181 Natural gas sales........................................................................... $ 91,951 $ 166,772 $ 258,723 $ 182,083 $ 354,688 $ 536,771 Natural gas hedging settlements(1).............................................................. 1,932 14,668 16,600 6,965 3,824 10,789 Total natural gas including hedging............................................................ 93,883 181,440 275,323 189,048 358,512 547,560 Oil sales............................................................................ 36,165 659 36,824 72,914 1,165 74,079 Oil hedging settlements(1).............................................................. 15 — 15 370 — 370 Total oil including hedging............................................................ 36,180 659 36,839 73,284 1,165 74,449 Total oil and gas sales including hedging............................................................ $ 130,063 $ 182,099 $ 312,162 $ 262,332 $ 359,677 $ 622,009 Average gas price (per Mcf)......................................................................... $ 2.25 $ 2.47 $ 2.38 $ 2.46 $ 2.71 $ 2.62 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)......................................................................... $ 2.29 $ 2.68 $ 2.54 $ 2.55 $ 2.74 $ 2.67 Average oil price (per barrel)....................................................................... $ 52.10 $ 59.94 $ 52.20 $ 48.46 $ 58.25 $ 48.58 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)....................................................................... $ 52.12 $ 59.94 $ 52.22 $ 48.71 $ 58.25 $ 48.82 Average price (per Mcfe)....................................................................... $ 2.84 $ 2.47 $ 2.62 $ 3.07 $ 2.71 $ 2.85 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)....................................................................... $ 2.88 $ 2.69 $ 2.77 $ 3.16 $ 2.74 $ 2.90 Production taxes........................................................................... $ 5,827 $ 3,356 $ 9,183 $ 11,766 $ 8,280 $ 20,046 Gathering and transportation........................................................... $ 10,502 $ 20,015 $ 30,517 $ 17,932 $ 38,811 $ 56,743 Lease operating..................................................................... $ 14,452 $ 18,789 $ 33,241 $ 29,337 $ 34,261 $ 63,598 Production taxes (per Mcfe)....................................................................... $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)...................................................................... $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 $ 0.26 Lease operating (per Mcfe)....................................................................... $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.31



(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results

(2) Pro forma for an acquisition which completed on March 5, 2019

