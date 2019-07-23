Quantcast

Comstock Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Date and Conference Call Information

July 23, 2019


Frisco, TX, July 23, 2019

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES

SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS DATE AND

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TEXAS,July 23, 2019 --Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release second quarter 2019 results on August 7, 2019 before the market opens and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Dial-In:  844-776-7840

International Dial-In:  661-378-9538

Conference ID:  6057864

Webcast URL:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3fr7coa5

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CTAugust 7, 2019 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CTAugust 14, 2019.

Replay Dial-In:  855-859-2056

International Dial-In:  404-537-3406

Conference ID:  6057864

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties.  The Company's assets are located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to view the slide show. 

Comstock ResourcesGary H. Guyton
Director of Planning and Investor Relations
972-668-8834

Source: Comstock Resources, Inc.

