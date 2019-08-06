Quantcast

Compx Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

August 06, 2019


Dallas, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS, TEXAS . . . August 6, 2019 . . . CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX's regular quarterly dividend of seven cents($0.07) per share on its class A common stock, payable on September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

