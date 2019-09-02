Quantcast

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 02, 2019, 03:00:00 AM EDT


    Composition of Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board

    Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on September 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EEST



    Metso's four largest registered shareholders Solidium, Cevian Capital, Ilmarinen and Varma have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

    • Petter Söderström, Investment Director, Solidium Oy (22,374,869 shares and votes, or 14.88% of share capital and votes);
    • Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital Partners Ltd (20,813,714 shares and votes, or 13.84% of share capital and votes);
    • Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (4,433,253 shares and votes, or 2.95% of share capital and votes) and
    • Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2,848,465 shares and votes, or 1.89% of share capital and votes).

    Mikael Lilius, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors, will serve as the Shareholders' Nomination Board's expert member. The Shareholders' Nomination Board is composed of the representatives of Metso's four largest shareholders as of August 30, 2019 based on the company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd.



    Further information, please contact:

    Mikael Lilius, Chair of the Board of Directors, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3001           

    Metso Corporation

    Eeva Sipilä

    CFO

    Juha Rouhiainen

    VP, Investor Relations

    www.metso.com



    Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

    metso.com

    Source: Metso Corporation

