



Composition of Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on September 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EEST



Metso's four largest registered shareholders Solidium, Cevian Capital, Ilmarinen and Varma have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Petter Söderström, Investment Director, Solidium Oy (22,374,869 shares and votes, or 14.88% of share capital and votes);

Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital Partners Ltd (20,813,714 shares and votes, or 13.84% of share capital and votes);

Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (4,433,253 shares and votes, or 2.95% of share capital and votes) and

Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2,848,465 shares and votes, or 1.89% of share capital and votes).

Mikael Lilius, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors, will serve as the Shareholders' Nomination Board's expert member. The Shareholders' Nomination Board is composed of the representatives of Metso's four largest shareholders as of August 30, 2019 based on the company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd.



Source: Metso Corporation