Compass Diversified Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Generates Consolidated Operating Performance In-Line with Management Expectations and Sizeable Distributions to Shareholders



Increases Total Realized Gains to Shareholders to Over $1 Billion from Opportunistic Divestitures

WESTPORT, Conn., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) ("CODI," "we," "our" or the "Company"), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Reported net sales of $336.1 million;

Reported net income of $218.2 million;

Reported non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $52.1 million;

Reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $17.6 million, and non-GAAP Generated Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment ("CAD") of $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2019;

Paid a second quarter 2019 cash distribution of $0.36 per share on CODI's common shares in July 2019, bringing cumulative distributions paid to $18.2352 per common share since CODI's IPO in May of 2006;

Paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares and $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares in July 2019;

Promoted Pat Maciariello to newly created position of Chief Operating Officer;

Completed the sale of our Clean Earth subsidiary for a gain of $206.3 million;

Compass Group Management volunteered to waive the management fee on cash balances held at CODI, commencing with the management fee due for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 and continuing until the quarter during which the Company next borrows under its revolving credit facility.

"The first half of 2019 was important for CODI, as we unlocked significant value for shareholders with the opportunistic and attractive divestitures of two subsidiaries, enabling us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet, while Compass Group Management waived the management fee on cash balances held at CODI," said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified Holdings. "For the six-month 2019 period, our leading branded consumer and niche industrial businesses also generated consolidated operating performance in-line with management expectations and sizable distributions to shareholders."

Mr. Sabo continued, "We are pleased with CODI's ongoing investments in our subsidiaries, highlighted by our success monetizing Manitoba Harvest and Clean Earth at attractive valuations, resulting in realized gains for shareholders of over $325 million year-to-date 2019 and over $1 billion since our IPO. Our previous investments in our 5.11 Tactical subsidiary are also evident, as 5.11 generated strong and markedly improved results thus far in 2019. Moving forward, we will continue to work with our world-class management companies to unlock value for shareholders, while implementing our proven and disciplined acquisition strategy and providing annual distributions of $1.44 per share.

Operating Results

Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $336.1 million, as compared to $340.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The June 30, 2018 net sales do not include Ravin net sales prior to CODI's ownership.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $218.2 million, as compared to net income of $0.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Current quarter net income includes the $206.5 million gain on the sale of Clean Earth.

Adjusted EBITDA (see Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $52.1 million, as compared to $51.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA does not include the results of Ravin prior to CODI's ownership.

CODI reported CAD (see Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) of $26.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $30.3 million for the prior year's comparable quarter. CODI's CAD is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. However, CAD excludes the gains from monetizing interests in CODI's subsidiaries, which have totaled over $1 billion since going public in 2006. The decrease in CAD versus the prior year quarter is primarily the result of increased financing cost associated with the debt refinancing in April 2018 and the Series B Preferred Share issuance in March 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, CODI reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $17.6 million, as compared to Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $28.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

CODI's weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 were 59.9 million.

As of June 30, 2019, CODI had approximately $485.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $493.8 million outstanding on its term loan facility, $400 million outstanding in Senior Notes and no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, CODI prepaid $193.8 million on its term loan facility.

The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2023 and had net borrowing availability of $600 million at June 30, 2019 under its revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2019 Distributions

On July 3, 2019, CODI's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a second quarter distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares. The cash distribution was paid on July 25, 2019 to all holders of record of common shares as of July 18, 2019. Since its IPO in May of 2006, CODI has paid a cumulative distribution of $18.2352 per common share.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the "Series A Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covered the period from and including April 30, 2019, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2019. The distribution for such period was paid on July 30, 2019 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the "Series B Preferred Shares"). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covered the period from and including April 30, 2019, up to, but excluding, July 30, 2019. The distribution for such period was paid on July 30, 2019 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of July 15, 2019.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. This presentation also allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

CAD is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance, as well as its ability to sustain quarterly distributions. We have reconciled CAD to Net Income (Loss) and Cash Flow from Operating Activities on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income (Loss) and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to CAD.

CAD is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. We believe that CAD provides investors additional information to enable them to evaluate our performance and ability to make anticipated quarterly distributions.

Neither of Adjusted EBITDA nor CAD is meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified Holdings ("CODI")

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our eight majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);

The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels for the hospitality and consumer markets, flameless candles and house and garden lighting for the home decor market, and wickless candle products used for home decor and fragrance systems (The Sterno Group); and

The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor)

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 336,084 $ 339,989 $ 674,941 $ 626,119 Cost of sales 213,521 221,510 432,823 403,753 Gross profit 122,563 118,479 242,118 222,366 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 80,312 81,513 161,709 161,676 Management fees 8,521 10,799 19,478 21,436 Amortization expense 13,522 14,465 27,112 22,745 Operating income 20,208 11,702 33,819 16,509 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (18,445 ) (13,474 ) (36,899 ) (19,592 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (928 ) (953 ) (1,855 ) (2,051 ) Loss on sale of Tilray securities — — (5,300 ) — Other expense, net (90 ) (2,207 ) (524 ) (3,540 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 745 (4,932 ) (10,759 ) (8,674 ) Provision for income taxes 4,551 3,330 5,975 2,087 Loss from continuing operations (3,806 ) (8,262 ) (16,734 ) (10,761 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 15,474 7,630 16,901 8,508 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 206,505 1,165 328,164 1,165 Net income (loss) 218,173 533 328,331 (1,088 ) Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,387 1,486 2,755 1,787 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 252 (45 ) (266 ) 374 Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ 216,534 $ (908 ) $ 325,842 $ (3,249 ) Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings Continuing operations $ (0.32 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) Discontinued operations 3.70 0.14 5.77 0.16 $ 3.38 $ (0.11 ) $ 5.13 $ (0.18 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 59,900 59,900 59,900 59,900 Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.72 $ 0.72





Compass Diversified Holdings Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 336,084 $ 339,989 $ 674,941 $ 626,119 Acquisitions (1) — — 39,828 Pro Forma Net Sales $ 336,084 $ 339,989 $ 674,941 $ 665,947





(1 ) Net sales of Foam Fabricators and Rimports (Sterno Group add-on) as if those businesses were acquired January 1, 2018.





Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Branded Consumer 5.11 Tactical $ 92,836 $ 84,723 $ 180,925 $ 168,680 Ergobaby 22,971 23,954 45,423 46,116 Liberty 20,633 20,416 42,837 43,869 Velocity Outdoor (2) 29,611 35,570 60,748 59,977 Total Branded Consumer $ 166,051 $ 164,663 $ 329,933 $ 318,642 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 22,439 $ 22,967 $ 45,508 $ 45,030 Arnold Magnetics 29,481 31,196 59,509 60,595 Foam Fabricators (1) 31,648 33,194 62,330 63,684 Sterno Group (1) 86,465 87,969 177,661 177,996 Total Niche Industrial $ 170,033 $ 175,326 $ 345,008 $ 347,305 $ 336,084 $ 339,989 $ 674,941 $ 665,947





(1 ) Foam Fabricators and Rimports (Sterno Group add-on) are proforma as if those businesses were acquired January 1, 2018. (2 ) The above 2018 results exclude management's estimate of net sales of $10.7 million and $21.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, at Ravin before our ownership. Ravin was acquired by Velocity Outdoor in August 2018.





Compass Diversified Holdings Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 218,173 $ 533 $ 328,331 $ (1,088 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax 15,474 7,630 16,901 8,508 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 206,505 1,165 328,164 1,165 Loss from continuing operations $ (3,806 ) $ (8,262 ) $ (16,734 ) $ (10,761 ) Provision for income taxes 4,551 3,330 5,975 2,087 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 745 $ (4,932 ) $ (10,759 ) $ (8,674 ) Other expense, net (90 ) (2,207 ) (524 ) (3,540 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (928 ) (953 ) (1,855 ) (2,051 ) Loss on sale of securities — — (5,300 ) — Interest expense, net (18,445 ) (13,474 ) (36,899 ) (19,592 ) Operating Income $ 20,208 $ 11,702 $ 33,819 $ 16,509 Adjusted For: Depreciation 8,230 7,951 16,225 14,909 Amortization 13,522 19,084 27,112 27,978 Non-controlling shareholder compensation 1,601 2,047 3,329 3,999 Acquisition expenses — — — 2,189 Integration services fees — 938 281 1,594 Management fees 8,521 10,799 19,478 21,436 Other (1 ) (1,278 ) 324 (905 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,081 $ 51,243 $ 100,568 $ 87,709 Interest at Corporate, net of unused fee (1) (15,550 ) (13,911 ) (32,365 ) (22,243 ) Swap payment (209 ) (380 ) (303 ) (1,086 ) Management fees (8,521 ) (10,799 ) (19,478 ) (21,435 ) Capital expenditures (maintenance) (4,362 ) (6,069 ) (8,009 ) (10,698 ) Current tax expense (cash taxes) (2) (2,555 ) (1,372 ) (6,010 ) (3,139 ) Preferred share distributions (3,782 ) (1,812 ) (7,563 ) (3,625 ) Discontinued operations 9,076 12,396 16,987 18,361 Miscellaneous items — 999 — 469 Cash Flow Available for Distribution or Reinvestment ('CAD') $ 26,178 $ 30,295 $ 43,827 $ 44,313





(1 ) Interest expense at Corporate reflects consolidated interest expense less non-cash components such as, unrealized gains and losses on our swap and original issue discount amortization. We include the cash component of our swap payment above in our reconciliation to CAD. (2 ) Current tax expense is calculated by deducting the change in deferred tax from the statement of cash flows from the income tax provision on the statement of operations





Compass Diversified Holdings Adjusted EBITDA (1) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Branded Consumer 5.11 Tactical $ 11,256 $ 7,862 $ 19,561 $ 13,758 Ergobaby 5,220 6,137 10,817 10,835 Liberty 2,195 2,136 4,417 5,482 Velocity Outdoor (2) 3,734 5,919 7,721 9,066 Total Branded Consumer $ 22,405 $ 22,054 $ 42,516 $ 39,141 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 7,172 $ 7,211 $ 14,511 $ 14,076 Arnold Magnetics 3,953 4,682 7,163 8,080 Foam Fabricators (2) 7,820 7,885 15,046 11,388 Sterno Group (2) 13,840 14,120 27,740 23,028 Total Niche Industrial $ 32,785 $ 33,898 $ 64,460 $ 56,572 Corporate expense (3) (3,109 ) (4,709 ) (6,408 ) (8,004 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,081 $ 51,243 $ 100,568 $ 87,709





(1 ) Please refer to our recently filed 10-Q for detail on subsidiary pro forma adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliation to net income. (2 ) The above 2018 results exclude management's estimate of adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of $5.5 million at Rimports, $2.8 million at Foam Fabricators and $6.1 million at Ravin for the six months ended June 30th, and $3.2 million at Ravin for the three months ended June 30th. (3 ) Please refer to the recently filed 10-Q for a reconciliation of our Corporate expense to Net Income.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Summarized Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,654 $ 35,312 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 718,000 (454,715 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (292,750 ) 415,358 Effect of foreign currency on cash (1,366 ) 1,616 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 432,538 (2,429 ) Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period (1) 53,326 39,885 Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 485,864 $ 37,456





(1 ) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $4.6 million at January 1, 2019 and $4.2 million at January 1, 2018.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Table of Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment

(unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 218,173 $ 533 $ 328,331 $ (1,088 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,853 34,198 56,491 57,131 Gain on sale of business (206,505 ) (1,165 ) (328,164 ) (1,165 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 1,080 971 2,159 2,324 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 2,251 (999 ) 3,350 (3,900 ) Noncontrolling stockholder charges 3,063 2,614 5,268 5,165 Provision for loss on receivables 49 (230 ) 745 98 Other 162 312 496 135 Deferred taxes (10,043 ) 1,069 (12,366 ) (3,242 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (18,493 ) (8,634 ) (47,656 ) (20,146 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,590 28,669 8,654 35,312 Plus: Unused fee on revolving credit facility 495 403 882 855 Successful acquisition costs 230 158 596 1,594 Integration services fee (1) — 938 281 2,347 Realized loss from foreign currency effect (2) — 908 363 2,247 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 18,493 8,634 47,656 20,146 Loss on sale of Tilray securities — — 5,300 — Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (3) 6,507 8,296 11,504 14,268 Payment of interest rate swap 209 380 303 1,086 Preferred share distributions 3,782 1,812 7,563 3,625 Other 132 — 535 — CAD $ 26,178 $ 30,295 $ 43,827 $ 44,313 Distribution paid in April 2019/ 2018 $ — $ — $ 21,564 $ 21,564 Distribution paid in July 2019/ 2018 21,564 21,564 21,564 21,564 $ 21,564 $ 21,564 $ 43,128 $ 43,128





(1 ) Represents fees paid by newly acquired companies to the Manager for integration services performed during the first year of ownership, payable quarterly. (2 ) Reflects the foreign currency transaction gain/ loss resulting from the Canadian dollar intercompany loans issued to Manitoba Harvest. (3 ) Excludes growth capital expenditures of approximately $3.9 million and $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $6.4 million and $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





Compass Diversified Holdings Maintenance Capital Expenditures (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 938 $ 426 $ 1,126 $ 523 Arnold Magnetics 694 871 1,806 2,123 Foam Fabricators 438 542 936 940 Sterno Group 769 658 1,221 1,042 Total Niche Industrial $ 2,839 $ 2,497 $ 5,089 $ 4,628 Branded Consumer 5.11 Tactical $ 1,124 $ 1,067 $ 1,336 $ 2,429 Ergobaby 166 119 237 407 Liberty 181 874 307 935 Velocity Outdoor 52 1,512 1,040 2,299 Total Branded Consumer $ 1,523 $ 3,572 $ 2,920 $ 6,070 Total maintenance capital expenditures $ 4,362 $ 6,069 $ 8,009 $ 10,698





Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 485,864 $ 48,771 Accounts receivable, net 187,321 205,545 Inventories 327,657 307,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85,280 29,670 Current assets of discontinued operations — 89,762 Total current assets 1,086,122 681,185 Property, plant and equipment, net 143,313 146,601 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,060,018 1,086,707 Other non-current assets 96,538 8,378 Non-current assets of discontinued operations — 449,464 Total assets $ 2,385,991 $ 2,372,335 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 178,966 $ 183,781 Due to related party 8,045 11,093 Current portion, long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Other current liabilities 26,650 6,912 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 52,494 Total current liabilities 218,661 259,280 Deferred income taxes 33,813 33,984 Long-term debt 869,918 1,098,871 Other non-current liabilities 86,818 12,615 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations — 48,243 Total liabilities 1,209,210 1,452,993 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 1,130,804 859,372 Noncontrolling interest 45,977 39,922 Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations — 20,048 Total stockholders' equity 1,176,781 919,342 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,385,991 $ 2,372,335





