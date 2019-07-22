Quantcast

Community Health Systems to Broadcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet

July 22, 2019


FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2019 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Monday, August 5, 2019, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. To listen to the live call, please go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 107 affiliated hospitals in 18 states with an aggregate of approximately 17,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CYH." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net

Investor Contacts:
Thomas J. Aaron
Executive Vice President
   and Chief Financial Officer
615-465-7000
or
Ross W. Comeaux
Vice President - Investor Relations
615-465-7012

Source: Community Health Systems, Inc.

