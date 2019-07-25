Quantcast

    Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


    ITHACA, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets:CEFC) today announced second quarter 2019 net income of $1,123,000, or $.28 per share compared to second quarter 2018 net income of $1,185,000, or $.30 per share.  Return on Equity (ROE) was 12.32% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 14.17% for the second quarter of 2018.

    Total assets were $520.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $507.4 million at June 30, 2018. Total loans of $376.3 million decreased $2.9 million, or .8% year over year.  The lending environment remains very competitive in our markets and we experienced several large commercial loan payoffs during the past twelve months.  However, our loan pipeline is growing and we expect commercial and construction loan closings to increase loan balances during the second half of 2019.

    For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $25,000, or .7%.  During the next several quarters, we intend to use excess cash to reduce higher interest rate wholesale borrowings.  Non-interest income rose by $18,000, or 3.8% due to increased loan fees.  Operating expenses increased by $117,000, or 4.5% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense and professional fees. 

    Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

    Selected Financial Data (unaudited):            
       Quarter Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30,
        2019       2018       2019       2018  
    Return on Equity (ROE)   12.32 %     14.17 %     12.42 %     13.60 %
    Return on Assets (ROA)   0.86 %     0.91 %     0.86 %     0.87 %
    Net Interest Margin   2.95 %     2.92 %     2.93 %     2.95 %
                   
       June 30,        
        2019       2018          
    Non-performing Assets Ratio   0.56 %     0.47 %        
    Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   8.71 %     8.24 %        
    Total Risk-based Capital(1)   14.35 %     13.97 %        
    Book Value Per Share $ 9.32     $ 8.52          
    Market Value Per Share $ 11.25     $ 12.00          
    (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. .   .        
                   
    Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):        
       Quarter Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30,
        2019       2018       2019       2018  
    Interest Income $   5,068,460     $   4,777,678     $   10,042,146     $   9,513,890  
    Interest Expense     1,467,577         1,201,560         2,876,198          2,321,250  
    Net Interest Income     3,600,883         3,576,118         7,165,948         7,192,640  
    Provision for loan losses     -         -         -         -  
    Non-interest income     494,818         476,552         1,083,471         884,618  
    Operating Expenses     2,734,030         2,617,459         5,585,350         5,342,436  
    Income before taxes     1,361,671         1,435,211          2,664,069         2,734,822  
    Income tax expense     238,500         250,000         440,000         486,000  
    Net Income $   1,123,171     $   1,185,211     $   2,224,069     $   2,248,822  
    Net Income per share - diluted $   0.28     $   0.30     $   0.56     $   0.57  
    Dividends declared $   0.13     $   0.13     $   0.26     $   0.26  
                   
    Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):            
       June 30,        
        2019       2018          
    Assets              
    Cash and cash equivalents $   30,455,622     $   12,422,133          
    Time deposits with other banks     44,387,000         47,834,000          
    Securities     41,633,532         40,971,026          
    Loans     376,254,807         379,195,022          
    Allowance for loan losses     (2,742,679 )       (2,655,800 )        
    Loans, net     373,512,128         376,539,222          
    Premises and equipment, net     8,625,432         7,914,647          
    Other assets     21,508,487         21,765,211          
    Total Assets $   520,122,201     $  507,446,239          
                   
    Liabilities              
    Deposits $   409,887,337     $  401,676,958          
    Other borrowings     56,911,082         55,801,013          
    Trust preferred     13,403,000         13,403,000          
    Other liabilities     2,975,910         2,790,775          
    Total Liabilities     483,177,329         473,671,746          
                   
    Equity              
    Total Equity     36,944,872         33,774,493          
    Total Liabilities and Equity $   520,122,201     $  507,446,239          
                   

    Contact:

    Kevin A. Twardy

    CFO and COO

    989-875-5528

    Source: Commercial National Financial Corporation

