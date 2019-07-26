Comepay, Inc.'s Subsidiary, Chek-online, Announces Expansion of Cooperation With Bosch (Russia) for Fiscal Cash Registers in Its Data Center



VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Comepay, Inc. (OTCPINK:CMPY) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Chek-online LLC, a subsidiary of Comepay, Inc., and the manufacturer of the smart terminal and fiscal cash register line "Cassatka", has expanded a lease agreement with Bosch, a global market leader in electronics and engineering, originally announced in December 2018, whereunder Chek-online provides stationary smart terminal units located inside its data centers in Russia.

Following the original integration of the Chek-online smart terminal service with the Bosch website during 2018, and in order to provide compliance with recently implemented Russian federal taxation laws, Bosch has reported an increase in the number of internet payments processed on their site of almost 5% compared to prior year results. Fiscal cash registers in the Chek-online data center provide a high level of reliability and provide for processing of up to 1,000 transactions and receipts per minute, allowing clients to actively market increased internet sales and grow their web-based revenue.

As a result, Bosch has extended the cooperation between the two companies to include servicing of 10 additional Bosch subsidiary companies at our fiscal data center, 4 of which are already fully integrated to the service suite and 6 remain in the process of customization, integration and testing.

The Chek-online data center provides round-the-clock monitoring of equipment, technical support and the installation and subsequent replacement of the fiscal drive and associated software.

Upon clearance of the final testing for these remaining 6 corporate entities, Chek-online will process all Bosch electronic payments in Russia through its data center.

Mr. Felix Naff, President of Comepay, Inc., commented, "We continue to provide the highest level of service in our data center, allowing companies of all sizes to seamlessly find compliance with the current Russian tax legislation. Support from global enterprises such as Bosch continues to elevate acceptance of this business unit in the Russian marketplace."

About Comepay

The Comepay group of companies including Comepay, RP Systems, M-NN LLC and Chek-Online have been operating for over 11 years providing internet acquiring services and support, facilitating instant payments and internet-based payment transactions via kiosks, mobile interfaces and web-based applications such as electronic wallets. The Company also leases and sells cash registers and Point of Sale (POS) systems, including its recently developed proprietary multifunctional smart POS fiscal cash register system. The companies are currently focusing their planned business expansion on their family of smart POS fiscal cash register systems called "Cassatka" in order to help businesses comply with newly released Russian taxation legislation, 54-FZ which requires a further 3 million businesses in fiscal 2019 to install new, federally compliant on-line cash registers. The Cassatka, Comepay's family of multifunctional smart POS online fiscal cash registers can process payments and meet fiscal data storage requirements for participating businesses, including web-based businesses. The product line is convenient and a cost competitive solution for businesses to meet the current federal taxation requirements in Russia and is currently being sold by a series of marketing partners across Russia. As the companies expand their business model, we expect to offer blockchain acquiring services and also to accept payments in multiple crypto currencies on the Cassatka. The Comepay companies are looking to expand rapidly in fiscal 2019 and beyond in the fiscal cash register and payment processing space as we continue to market the Cassatka smart terminals, along with a suite of enhanced user features and complementary fiscal data center services. The Company recently determined to reduce overhead costs and streamline its kiosk-based payment processing business through a restructure and divestiture plan which is currently under negotiation between Comepay Inc. and one of its major competitors in the kiosk space. Please see our corporate websites below: www.comepaygroup.com , www.comepay.ru , www.kassatka.me , www.chekonline.ru , www.starrys.ru



