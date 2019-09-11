Comedy Dynamics is Launching on The Roku Channel Powered by Cinedigm





LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that Comedy Dynamics' award-winning library is now available on The Roku Channel, the home for free and premium TV on the RokuÒ platform. Comedy Dynamics' programming consists of previously featured movies, series, original content, and award-winning specials. Now, the linear channel delivers a more robust approach, presenting 24/7 stand-up comedy specials carefully curated by Comedy Dynamics' staff.



The Comedy Dynamics linear channel is easily accessible via Roku streaming players and Roku TVÔ models, as well as on the Roku mobile app, through supported Web browsers and on select Samsung smart TVs that access The Roku Channel.

Founded in 2008, Comedy Dynamics has emerged as the largest independent producers of stand-up comedy content in the United States, and home to the number one comedy audio catalog in the industry. With this new linear network, users of The Roku Channel can enjoy Comedy Dynamic's plethora of award-winning specials, both classic and modern, starring some of stand-up's most iconic performers.

Programming highlights include all-star stand-up specials from the likes of Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, Whitney Cummings, David Cross, Gary Gulman, Maria Bamford, Mike Birbiglia, Bill Hicks, Cameron Esposito, Tim Allen, D.L. Hughley, Marc Maron, Jeff Dunham, Janeane Garofalo, Lil Rel Howery and more.

Comedy Dynamics will also put the spotlight on a slate of programming blocks dedicated to a series of different themes each month. Themed blocks include content specific to Grandparent's Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving, among others. In addition to holiday-specific content, Comedy Dynamics will celebrate international cultures with blocks of comedy showcasing stars from across the globe.

"Bringing our catalog of stand-up to an even broader audience, fills us with excitement and joy. We're committed to providing Comedy, Only Comedy to fans across the globe, as a way to celebrate the one thing that universally brings us all together; laughter," said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

"Cinedigm is proud to continue our successful partnership with Roku, as we deliver non-stop 24/7 comedy specials to their audience with the launch of the newly refined Comedy Dynamics channel," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "The popularity of stand-up comedy is at an all-time high, as people flock to comedy clubs every night and eagerly tune in to the latest stand-up specials. Comedy Dynamics is boldly blazing a new trail, giving viewers even more of the premium stand-up programming they crave, and putting the power back in their hands with the ability to enjoy hundreds of hours of quality content when and how they want on a wide range of platforms and devices."

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today's entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm's Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

ABOUT COMEDY DYNAMICS

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company. The company is behind the reboot of Mad About You featuring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, and has produced Netflix's Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History, Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, Netflix's The Movies That Made Us, Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape, The CW's Discontinued, Animal Planet's Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, the scripted comedy on Hulu There's… Johnny!, History's Join Or Die with Craig Ferguson, MTV2's Wild 'N On Tour, Hulu's Coming To The Stage, and unannounced projects for Disney+, BET+ and more. Comedy Dynamics began releasing original films in theaters and released the acclaimed independent film Slut in a Good Way in Spring of 2019. In 2017 the Comedy Dynamics Network (CDN) launched and currently distributes specials, television shows and films to all major transactional platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation, Xbox and most major telco & satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ali Wong, David Cross, and many more. 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been Grammy-nominated (with three wins), including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61stAnnual Grammy Awards in 2019.

For more information, visit www.comedydynamics.com.

