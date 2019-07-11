Columbia Vehicle Group and Marlin Capital Solutions Launch New Financing Program



New Alliance Will Provide Columbia Customers with Affordable, Easy Access to Financing

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ:MRLN), a leader in the commercial equipment financing industry, and Columbia Vehicle Group, Inc. (Columbia), a leading global provider of high-quality electric powered, commercial utility and industrial work vehicles, have created a partnership to offer financing options to Columbia's customers. Marlin's financing options will be available through its authorized dealer channel and national sales team.



The new strategic alliance will enable customers to acquire electric powered, commercial utility and industrial work vehicles with Marlin's fast, convenient approval process. Customers will also benefit from Marlin's extensive vendor finance and industry experience.

"Columbia is excited to make these financing options available to our customers through the joint program with Marlin. The offering provides our dealers with additional tools to ensure mutual success with their customers," said Scott Breckley, President, Columbia Vehicle Group, Inc.

"We are pleased to put Marlin's extensive vendor finance program experience to work for Columbia's dealer channel and customer base," said Mark Scardigli, Chief Sales Officer, Marlin. "We look forward to supporting Columbia's sales efforts with our efficient, creative and competitive financing solutions."

About Columbia Vehicle Group

For over 70 years, Columbia has manufactured vehicles in America that enhance productivity, comfort and utility in a variety of settings and functions. Designed for maximum efficiency, longevity and ease-of-use in any environment, their pure electric vehicles help achieve peak operational performance in transporting, carrying, and towing-all with zero emissions.

Columbia is part of the Nordic Group of Companies, a family-owned management and manufacturing business headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin with manufacturing operations extending throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit https://www.columbiavehicles.com/.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ:MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(856) 505-4108

Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

(424) 238-6249

Source: Marlin Business Services Corp.