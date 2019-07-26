Quantcast

Colony Bankcorp to Present at 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 01:30:00 PM EDT


FITZGERALD, Ga., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) ("Colony" or the "Company"), the bank holding company for Colony Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that T. Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracie Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference, which takes place July 30 - 31, 2019, in New York City. In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company's presentation available on the Company's website starting at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

A live broadcast of Colony Bankcorp's presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.colony.bank. An online replay will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 29 full-service branches throughout Central, Southern and Coastal Georgia. The Bank also helps its customers achieve their goal of home ownership through Colony Bank Mortgage. Colony's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CBAN. For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on Facebook or on Twitter @colony_bank.

For additional information, contact:

T. Heath Fountain

President & CEO

(229) 426-6000 (Ext 6012)

Source: Colony Bankcorp, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CBAN




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8323.62
85.08  ▲  1.03%
DJIA 27147.66
6.68  ▲  0.02%
S&P 500 3022.58
18.91  ▲  0.63%
Data as of Jul 26, 2019 | 2:06PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar