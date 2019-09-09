Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars Welcomes Class of 2019 Startups



Ten companies from across the globe converge in Toronto, Canada for proptech accelerator program

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX:CIGI) announced today its Class of 2019 proptech startups taking part in the Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars. As the first truly global initiative of its kind, this groundbreaking program highlights our commitment to targeted innovation and our belief that strategic investments in the right technologies and founders can transform the industry.



This year, we received hundreds of applications from an unprecedented 50+ countries, demonstrating a strong growth in proptech, the intersection of tech and real estate. Our 2019 class of 10 companies represent six countries and are tackling a wide range of solutions, including quant valuation and investing, crowdfunding, asset fractionalization, machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, as well as augmented and virtual reality.

"We set out on a mission to look for early-stage technologies across the real-estate value chain that deliver smarter, more personalized services to our clients and people," said Jay Hennick, Colliers Global Chairman & CEO. "Building on the successes of last year's inaugural class, in 2019 we are beginning to explore longer-term opportunities and more advanced solutions that could disrupt the industry which is helping us advise our clients on what is noise and what is real."

The intensive three-month accelerator program is hosted in Toronto. It is designed to help the class refine business plans, gain global real estate perspective through the eyes of over 120 mentors, and explore pilots and partnerships with Colliers' people and clients to accelerate growth prospects for all parties. The program culminates in Demo Day, featuring presentations to clients, real estate industry leaders and technology investors on December 4, 2019 providing a global stage for our startups.

This year's Demo Day is particularly exciting as we are proud to be the title sponsor of the Buildings Connect feature of The Buildings Show (December 4-6) and technology partner of The Real Estate Forum (December 4-5), adding a digital innovation lens to the real estate conversation. More details on proptech programing will be shared in the coming weeks.

"What we have with Techstars is a special partnership. Startups get exposure to Techstars' global expertise in tech innovation and building accelerators combined with Colliers' enterprising culture, real estate expertise and global network. It is the only global program in the industry which combines a wide lens with a proprietary process that sharpens our focus as we identify targeted innovation," said Zach Michaud, Colliers Vice President, Strategic Investments | Global. "We've now established formal partnerships with four companies from the 2018 class, including Lane, Booqed, Upsuite and Basking and continue to work with the others towards their goals. We have gained tremendous energy and insight from our class participants and the program and look forward to working with the incoming class."

Colliers Proptech Accelerator Class of 2019

ADEx ADEx leverages machine learning and natural language processing to analyze legal documents and extract structured data efficiently and accurately. This offline data is combined with online sources to provide deeper insight and predictive analytics. Berkeley, USA AREX AREX is a software company that creates real estate solutions using blockchain and the most advanced technologies. Madrid, Spain BlueSuit BlueSuit creates unique insights for the commercial real estate investment lifecycle by leveraging modern artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to replace and advance the analyst teams exclusive to institutional owners. Denver, USA BRED Token BRED Token utilizes blockchain technology and tokenization to pioneer the future of public offerings and create a more efficient real estate investment process, providing freedom, security, liquidity and tradability on public stock exchanges. Toronto, Canada Fast Office Fast Office takes PDF flyers and generates 3D layouts with a total cost of occupancy in minutes that gets offers rolling in fast. Toronto, Canada Finneo Finneo is the comprehensive technology platform for commercial real estate debt management and placement. Toronto, Canada PropertyQuants PropertyQuants was founded by a team of PhD ex-quant traders looking to apply quantitative finance and data science techniques to global real estate, to improve decision making and help investors beat the market. Singapore, Singapore Realar Realar is an augmented real estate app that helps people spatially visualize property as life size walkthroughs before it's built. Gold Coast, Australia Skenario Skenario predicts the value and risks in properties using data and artificial intelligence on both residential and commercial real estate. Vantaa, Finland Talox Talox is a cloud native, data powered inventory and deal management system for the commercial real estate industry in Asia Pacific. Singapore, Singapore

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX:CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.



About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of $23 Billion. www.techstars.com

For further information, please contact:



Carolyn Merchant, Global Director, PR + Communications

+1 416 324 6405 | +1 647 218 1579

carolyn.merchant@colliers.com

Ben Liao

Managing Director, Techstars

+1 416 399 9453

ben.liao@techstars.com

Source: Colliers International Group Inc.