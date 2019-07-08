Colliers International Forms Colliers Project Leaders | USA



Project management, development management, planning and advisory, and commissioning and energy services consolidated throughout North America

NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services and investment management firm, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX:CIGI) today announced the creation of Colliers Project Leaders | USA. The newly formed division combines project management, development management, planning and advisory, and commissioning and energy practices into one consolidated service offering throughout the United States and aligns with our market-leading specialty in Canada. In the United States and Canada, Colliers Project Leaders serves corporate, institutional and public sector clients with more than 780 professionals from 33 offices.



"Whether our client is a developer, institution or governmental agency, Colliers Project Leaders | USA provides tailored and collaborative solutions to maximize the potential of complex construction projects," said Jonathan Winikur, Executive Managing Director & Principal, Colliers Project Leaders | USA. "This kind of creative, disciplined and enterprising approach is why Colliers is an innovator in the owner's representative space across North America."

With deep sector expertise in education, healthcare, corporate, cultural, residential, mixed-use, hospitality and retail, the newly named Colliers Project Leaders | USA has an established reputation for delivering best in class solutions for complex construction projects, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Frick Collection, Choate Rosemary Hall, Maine Medical Center and the University of Connecticut to name a few.

"The new Project Leaders | USA platform will better enable us to assemble the right teams with the right expertise, market knowledge and connections to provide best-in-class service that exceeds our clients' expectations," said Gil Borok, Chief Operating Officer | U.S. Operations.

About Colliers Project Leaders | USA



Colliers Project Leaders | USA is a division of Colliers International with offices located throughout the US. Focused on project management, development management, planning and advisory, and commissioning and energy services, Colliers Project Leaders | USA brings expert problem-solving solutions to large and complex construction projects. Using a strategic approach that is both collaborative and results-oriented, Colliers experts work to achieve exceptional results while maintaining the highest standards. With more than 30 years of experience, Colliers' multi-disciplinary team of professionals are true client advocates devoted to accelerating project success.

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX:CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

