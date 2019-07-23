Quantcast

Colfax Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 07:13:00 AM EDT


Annapolis Junction, MD, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation ("Colfax") (NYSE:CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on the morning of Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public through +1-877-303-7908 (U.S. callers) and +1-678-373-0875 (international callers) and referencing the conference ID number 6778466 or through webcast via Colfax's website www.colfaxcorp.com under the "Investors" section.

Colfax's financial results press release and supplemental financial information referenced on the call, if any, for the second quarter of 2019 will be available under the "Investors" section of Colfax's website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Colfax website later that day.

ABOUT COLFAX CORPORATION

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic, fabrication technology and air and gas handling products and services to customers around the world principally under the DJO, ESAB and Howden brands.  Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. Colfax is traded on the NYSE under the ticker "CFX."  Additional information about Colfax is available at www.colfaxcorp.com.

