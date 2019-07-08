Quantcast

Coherus BioSciences to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1st

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. ("Coherus" or "the Company", Nasdaq:CHRS), today announced that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, Coherus' management team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.  

After releasing second quarter 2019 financial results, the company will post them on the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, August 1, 2019 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (toll free) or (765) 507-2587 (International)

Conference ID: 9268814

Webcast:  http://investors.coherus.com

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. The webcast will be archived on the Coherus website.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus BioSciences is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus BioSciences is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus BioSciences commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus BioSciences is advancing two late-stage clinical products towards commercialization, CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and CHS-0214 (etanercept biosimilar), and developing a robust pipeline of future products in ophthalmology (including CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar, and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar), as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

darrington@coherus.com 

+1 (650) 395-0196

Source: Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

