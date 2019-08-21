Quantcast

Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Two Investor Healthcare Conferences in September

August 21, 2019


REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at two upcoming investor healthcare conferences.

  • Management will deliver a company presentation at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5th at 2:35 p.m. ET taking place in New York, New York
  • Management will deliver a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 9th at 12:50 p.m. ET taking place in New York, New York

The audio portion of the presentations will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus BioSciences is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus BioSciences is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus BioSciences commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus BioSciences is advancing two late-stage clinical products towards commercialization, CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and CHS-0214 (etanercept biosimilar), and developing a robust pipeline of future products in ophthalmology (including CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar, and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar), as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

CONTACT:

David S. Arrington

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

darrington@coherus.com

+1 (650) 395-0196

