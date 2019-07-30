Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Vector Control Products Continue to Gain Acceptance Across the US





Salt Lake City, UT, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today the growing use of the Company's Vector Smart™ NAM-W test by mosquito abatement districts to identify the presence of West Nile virus (WNV).



Press coverage from July 27reported on mosquito abatement districts already using the Company's NAM-W test in their pursuit of improving public health, and provided background on the scope and mission of those districts. Diseases like WNV are carried across the continent by migratory birds or other vectors, and are then transmitted to humans or livestock by mosquitoes. The presence of WNV has been reported in counties across the state of Utah this mosquito season; local press as far away as New York City has reported the same.

The article states:

"Usually, when sent to state labs, abatement districts learn whether their mosquitoes test positive for West Nile within one to two weeks. But Co-Diagnostics has developed a test, called NAM-W, that the company says uses technology in a faster, more affordable way, allowing districts to get results within a day."

In addition to West Nile, the multiplex polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Vector Smart NAM-W also tests for the presence of St. Louis encephalitis and western equine encephalitis in mosquito populations. A Vector Smart NAM-E test is currently planned which would identify eastern equine encephalitis, a disease that kills roughly one-third of those infected and typically leaves survivors with "mild to severe brain damage" according to the CDC. Eastern equine encephalitis was recently detected in Orange County, FL. The Company's product line will also soon be expanded to include a Vector Smart version of their CE-marked Logix Smart™ ZDC (Zika, dengue, and chikungunya) multiplex test, optimized for mosquito populations.

Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan commented, "The recent article highlights the public health benefits of our multiplex PCR solutions which allow for the detection of a variety of diseases, making them the most competitive tests in this market, and providing results within hours as opposed to a week or more. Mosquito control activities are more accurate, efficient, and effective the sooner disease-carrying mosquitoes are identified. Deliveries of our unique and high-performance Vector Smart mosquito tests to abatement districts and research institutions across the country are already underway, and our pipeline for additional vector control tests will continue to expand in response to the needs of this growing market."

More information about the Company's vector control solutions, pricing for the laboratory equipment packages, and tests currently available or in development can be found on the Company's website at http://codiagnostics.com/products/vector-solutions/.

