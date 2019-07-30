Quantcast

Codexis to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 6

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Codexis management will hold an investment community conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update. A slide presentation featuring an updated product pipeline to accompany the conference call commentary will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.codexis.com.



Live Call: U.S. 855 890 8665  
  International 720 634 2938  
  Passcode 1159525  
       
Live Webcast: Codexis IR Website    
  The webcast will be archived for 90 days.  
       
Replay: U.S. 855 859 2056  
  International 404 537 3406  
  Passcode 1159525  
  The replay will be available for 48 hours  
     

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com

CONTACT

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain, 310 691 7100

jcain@lhai.com

