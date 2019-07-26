Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





Quarter Two 2019 Highlights:



Net income totaled $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or $0.27 per diluted common share, up from $2.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Total assets were $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019, up 8.3% from $952.1 million at December 31, 2018.

Total loans receivable grew at an annualized rate of 20.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and increased 10.1% from December 31, 2018.

Total core deposits grew at an annualized rate of 16.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and increased 8.4% since December 31, 2018.

EVERETT, Wash., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) (the "Company"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $3.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019.

The Company had net income of $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.50 per diluted common share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Eric Sprink, President and CEO, commented, "We got off to a solid start in first quarter and in the second quarter we backed that up with earnings of $3.3 million, loan growth of $54.4 million, and core deposit growth of $38.1 million. Overall, I am pleased with the strong organic loan and core deposit growth plus the solid earnings from our community bank."

The Company's first and second quarter 2019 results were impacted by a temporary, atypically large balance held in a deposit account by a wholesale banking services client, which is not expected to occur again. These deposits come through a wholesale banking relationship and not from the end customer so they are classified as brokered deposits in accordance with regulatory guidance. Throughout the remainder of this earnings release, these deposits are referred to as wholesale-brokered deposits.

The large amount of wholesale-brokered deposits, which were primarily held during the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and through April 9, 2019, most significantly affected the following balance sheet items: cash and cash equivalents, total assets, deposits, and total liabilities. Cost of deposits, cost of funds, net interest margin, and net income were the most significantly impacted income statement items due to the temporary increase in wholesale-brokered deposits. Although the bulk of the atypical wholesale-brokered deposits were transferred out on April 9, 2019, the impact of these atypical balances will continue to be seen in the year to date results of the Company for the remainder of 2019.

The Bank's definition of core deposits excludes all brokered and time deposits. The Bank remains focused on growing core deposits through its branches and lending relationships with customers.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $10.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4.3% from $9.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and an increase of 22.7% from $8.3 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase compared to prior quarter is related to increased interest income resulting from our strong loan growth and higher loan balances and a decrease in interest expense on interest bearing accounts which is a result of the wholesale-brokered deposits normalizing early in the second quarter. The increase from the prior year's second quarter is a result of higher yielding and increased interest earning asset balances.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $20.0 million, an increase of 24.1% compared to $16.1 million for the same period last year. The $3.9 million increase in net interest income over the same period last year was primarily related to growth in higher yielding loan balances. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $125.8 million, compared to the same period last year. Increased interest income was partially offset by increased deposit costs from the growth in the balance of our interest bearing deposits of $96.7 million and an increase in the cost of deposits of 29 basis points, compared to the same period last year. Without the impact of holding the temporary wholesale-brokered deposits, the cost of deposits would have been 57 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 19 basis points over the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 11 basis points to 4.24% as compared to 4.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 4.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase over the prior quarter was due to growth in interest earning assets. Interest earning deposits decreased as a result of the atypical wholesale-brokered deposits being transferred out in April 2019, however higher yielding loans receivable increased during the second quarter. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the prior year is primarily a result of increased deposit costs.

Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 4.19% and equaled the comparable period last year. Higher loans receivable and increased average loan yields in the period ended June 30, 2019 were offset by an increase in deposit costs, therefore the net interest margin was unchanged from the six months ended June 30, 2018.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019 the average balance of total loans receivable increased $30.3 million, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and increased by $123.7 million, compared to the same quarter one year ago. Total loan yield for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 5.39%, a decrease of one basis point from 5.40% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and a 28 basis point increase from 5.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Contractual loan yields approximated 5.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 5.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and 4.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in contractual loan yields, as compared to last year, was from pricing new loans at higher rates and variable loans repricing with the increase in the prime rate and to a lesser extent changes in the composition of the loan portfolio.

Deposit costs for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were 0.66%, a decrease of two basis points from 0.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and a 26 basis point increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Wholesale-brokered deposits averaged $20.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $74.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. This temporary increase resulted in an atypical increase in interest expense. Without the increase in wholesale-brokered deposits, cost of deposits would have approximated 0.63% and 0.52% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Despite the significant decrease in wholesale-brokered deposit balances, market conditions and pressure to increase rates has increased the overall cost of deposits.

The following table shows the Company's key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the atypical wholesale-brokered deposits for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2019, so each period could more easily be compared. These adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30,

2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Return on average assets (1) 1.31 % 1.14 % 1.33 % 1.18 % 1.09 % 1.23 % 1.02 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (1,2) 1.34 % 1.20 % 1.33 % 1.18 % 1.09 % 1.26 % 1.02 % Return on average equity (1) 11.45 % 10.25 % 11.31 % 10.59 % 12.90 % 10.86 % 12.07 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1,3) 1.87 % 1.66 % 1.87 % 1.71 % 1.57 % 1.77 % 1.50 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 4.92 % 4.82 % 4.93 % 4.62 % 4.73 % 4.87 % 4.65 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 5.39 % 5.40 % 5.39 % 5.12 % 5.11 % 5.39 % 5.09 % Loan yield excluding fees (1) 5.23 % 5.22 % 5.15 % 5.02 % 4.92 % 5.23 % 4.90 % Cost of funds (1) 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.75 % 0.48 % Cost of funds, as adjusted (1,4) 0.71 % 0.61 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.50 % 0.66 % 0.48 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.67 % 0.38 % Cost of deposits, as adjusted (1,5) 0.63 % 0.52 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.57 % 0.38 % Net interest margin (1) 4.24 % 4.13 % 4.43 % 4.13 % 4.26 % 4.19 % 4.19 % Net interest margin, as adjusted (1,6) 4.38 % 4.48 % 4.43 % 4.13 % 4.26 % 4.40 % 4.19 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 3.06 % 3.12 % 3.12 % 2.99 % 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.12 % Noninterest expense to average assets, as adjusted (1,7) 3.12 % 3.37 % 3.12 % 2.99 % 3.15 % 3.24 % 3.12 % Efficiency ratio 62.05 % 65.20 % 62.54 % 63.59 % 66.77 % 63.59 % 67.50 % Loans receivable to deposits 97.39 % 81.01 % 95.56 % 96.08 % 94.12 % 97.39 % 94.12 % Loans receivable to deposits, as adjusted (8) 97.39 % 97.44 % 95.56 % 96.08 % 94.12 % 97.39 % 94.12 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) Adjusted return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets. (3) Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact provision and income tax expense from return on average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets. (4) Adjusted cost of funds is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of funds. (5) Adjusted cost of deposits is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of deposits. (6) Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin. (7) Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense to average assets. (8) Adjusted loans receivable to deposits is a non-GAAP measure that excludes wholesale-brokered deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is loans receivable to deposits.

Noninterest income was $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $148,000 from $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $919,000 from $1.2 million for the comparable period one year ago. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $143,000 more in the income on sale of loans, $56,000 in additional wholesale banking service fees, and $55,000 more in deposit service charges and fees; these increases were partially offset by a decline in loan referral fees of $160,000. The $919,000 increase over the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was largely due to fees earned from wholesale banking services that provided an additional $460,000 of income and an increase of $359,000 in loan referral fees.

Noninterest income was $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase is primarily related to increased wholesale banking service fees of $906,000 and loan referral fee income, which is earned when a borrower enters into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party, totaled $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $862,000 from the same period last year.

Total noninterest expense for the current quarter decreased to $7.6 million from $7.7 million for the preceding quarter and increased 20.3% from $6.4 million from the comparable period one year ago. The decrease in expense from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was largely due to a $116,000 reduction in legal and accounting fees. Expenses from operating as a public company are higher in the first quarter as a result of the increased reporting that is done for year-end. Other noninterest expense in the current quarter was $161,000 higher than the preceding quarter due to an $19,000 increase in service charges from the Federal Reserve Bank, which is related to the temporary increase in wholesale brokered deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2019, and therefore is not expected to continue at that level. Other accounts that contributed to the increase in other noninterest expense during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 include subscription costs, bank examination expense, and operational losses, combined with some nonrecurring filing fees. The increased expenses for the current quarter compared to the comparable quarter one year ago were largely due to increases in salary expenses. Full time equivalent employees at June 30, 2019 was 187, which was up 4.5% from the prior quarter and increased 10.0% from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Staffing increases compared to the prior year are due to continued organic growth initiatives, and include increases in sales staff, including hiring new banking teams, staff for the Edmonds location opened in October 2018, and additional back office staffing to support the incremental increases in banking teams, wholesale banking activities and for operation as a public company. Legal and professional fees increased by $163,000 over the second quarter of 2018, as a result of growth initiatives, credit actions, and operating as a public company. Occupancy expense decreased $64,000 over the first quarter of 2019 and increased $126,000 over the second quarter of 2018. Occupancy expense for the first quarter of 2019 was higher than the current quarter due to higher maintenance and repair costs. Occupancy expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was higher than the quarter ended June 30, 2018 largely as a result of expenses related to the opening of the Edmonds branch as well as the aforementioned increases in rent, implementation of the new lease accounting standard, and increases in depreciation and maintenance and repair. An increase in fees paid to directors and overall cost of increased staffing contributed to the $81,000 increase in director and staff expenses over the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Total noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $15.3 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 23.2% compared to the same period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to $1.4 million in increased salary expense, as discussed above, an increase of $492,000 in legal and professional fees, largely due to expenses related to being a public company, and our wholesale banking activities, and an increase of $297,000 in occupancy expenses related to the addition of our Edmonds branch in October 2018.

The provision for income taxes was $113,000 more this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019, and $285,000 more than the second quarter of 2018, as a result of increased taxable income. The provision for income taxes was $552,000 more for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018 as a result of increased taxable income. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21% as a basis for calculating provision for income taxes.

Balance Sheet

The Company's total assets increased $78.9 million, or 8.3%, to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019 from $952.1 million at December 31, 2018. The primary cause of the increase was the $77.5 million in increased loans receivable. Additionally, the Company implemented the new lease accounting standard, which brought operating leases onto the balance sheet on January 1, 2019, and increased assets and liabilities $8.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2019. Total assets decreased 7.6% or $85.1 million from March 31, 2019 due to the $150.4 million decrease in wholesale-brokered deposits, which also decreased interest earning deposits with other banks. As planned, these temporary funds were transferred out early in the second quarter. This decrease was partially offset by a $54.4 million increase in loans receivable.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased $76.5 million, or 10.1%, to $835.0 million at June 30, 2019, from $758.5 million at December 31, 2018 and $142.8 million or 20.6% from $692.2 million at June 30, 2018. The growth in loans receivable was due primarily to increases in commercial real estate loans of $41.7 million and $20.6 million in construction, land and land development loans over the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and an increase of $83.4 million in commercial real estate loans and $38.3 million in construction, land and land development loans over the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 101,110 11.9 % $ 90,390 11.8 % $ 89,284 12.7 % Real estate: Construction, land and land development 84,666 10.0 64,045 8.3 46,356 6.6 Residential 100,446 11.9 94,745 12.3 88,422 12.6 Commercial real estate 557,692 65.8 515,959 67.1 474,330 67.7 Consumer and other 2,893 0.4 3,584 0.5 2,670 0.4 Gross loans receivable 846,807 100.0 % 768,723 100.0 % 701,062 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (1,364 ) (824 ) (370 ) Loans receivable $ 845,443 $ 767,899 $ 700,692

Total deposits increased $64.5 million, or 8.0%, to $868.1 million at June 30, 2019 from $803.6 million at December 31, 2018. The increase is largely due to a $58.7 million increase in core deposits. During the six months ended June 30, 2019 noninterest bearing deposits increased $22.4 million, NOW and money market accounts increased $37.8 million, savings accounts decreased $1.5 million, wholesale-brokered deposits increased $3.6 million and time deposits increased $2.2 million. Total deposits increased $123.7 million or 16.6% compared to June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, wholesale-brokered deposits totaled $14.2 million compared to $164.6 million at March 31, 2019. The Bank invested the cash from wholesale-brokered deposits into overnight funds. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 totaled $113.5 million compared to $257.7 million at March 31, 2019. On April 9, 2019, the wholesale banking customer transferred $157.1 million in temporary wholesale-brokered deposits from the Bank to their deposit provider. This temporary increase in wholesale-brokered deposits was atypical, the result of an accommodation for a wholesale banking services customer, and is not expected to occur again. Going forward, we expect wholesale-brokered deposits to average 1.0% - 3.0% of total deposits, based on current balance requirements and activity.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated and breaks out wholesale-brokered deposits.

As of June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 315,890 36.4 % $ 293,525 36.5 % $ 259,449 34.9 % NOW and money market 387,758 44.7 349,952 43.6 336,666 45.2 Savings 51,120 5.9 52,572 6.5 48,509 6.5 Total core deposits 754,768 87.0 696,049 86.6 644,624 86.6 Wholesale brokered deposits 14,166 1.6 10,521 1.3 — 0.0 Time deposits less than $250,000 62,303 7.2 62,272 7.8 65,393 8.8 Time deposits $250,000 and over 36,907 4.2 34,772 4.3 34,451 4.6 Total deposits $ 868,144 100.0 % $ 803,614 100.0 % $ 744,468 100.0 %

Total shareholders' equity increased $7.4 million since December 31, 2018. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily due to $6.1 million net earnings in the last six months and a $1.1 million increase in additional other comprehensive income as a result of an increase in the value of our available for sale investment portfolio.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at June 30, 2019, as summarized in the following table.

Capital Ratios: Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Financial Institution Basel III Regulatory Guidelines Tier 1 leverage capital 11.00 % 11.99 % 5.00 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.27 % 12.99 % 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.27 % 13.37 % 6.50 % Total risk-based capital 13.48 % 15.70 % 10.00 %

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was 1.24% of loans receivable at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.23% at December 31, 2018. Provision for loan losses totaled $547,000 for the current quarter, $540,000 for the preceding quarter, and $392,000 for the same quarter in the prior year. Net charge-offs totaled $19,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $32,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $275,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2019 our nonperforming assets were $1.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets, compared to $1.8 million or 0.19% of total assets at December 31, 2018, and $2.1 million, or 0.24% of total assets at June 30, 2018. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2019.

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.19% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2018. Commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans total $1.6 million at quarter end, and consist of five lending relationships. A $1.3 million nonaccrual commercial real estate loan, also categorized as a troubled debt restructuring, was paid off during the second quarter of 2019, resulting in an overall decrease of nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets to total assets compared to December 31, 2018.

The following table details the Company's nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

As of June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,579 $ 493 $ 703 Real estate: Construction, land and land development - - - Residential 69 72 75 Commercial real estate - - - Commercial real estate - troubled debt restructure - 1,261 1,290 Consumer and other loans - - - Total nonaccrual loans 1,648 1,826 2,068 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 1,648 1,826 2,068 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,648 $ 1,826 $ 2,068 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.30 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.24 %

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) (the "Company"), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the "Bank"), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. To learn more about Coastal Community Bank visit www.coastalbank.com.

Contact

Eric Sprink, President & Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.









COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 18,735 $ 21,176 $ 16,315 Interest earning deposits with other banks 94,735 236,483 109,467 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 37,978 36,970 36,660 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 4,403 1,247 1,262 Other investments 4,400 3,600 3,766 Loans receivable 845,443 791,072 767,899 Allowance for loan losses (10,443 ) (9,915 ) (9,407 ) Total loans receivable, net 835,000 781,157 758,492 Premises and equipment, net 12,933 13,017 13,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,922 9,305 - Accrued interest receivable 2,884 2,505 2,526 Bank-owned life insurance, net 6,783 6,735 6,688 Deferred tax asset, net 2,255 2,496 2,518 Other assets 1,996 1,399 1,249 Total assets $ 1,031,024 $ 1,116,090 $ 952,110 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 868,144 $ 976,496 $ 803,614 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 20,000 - 20,000 Subordinated debt, net 9,972 9,968 9,965 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,582 3,581 3,581 Deferred compensation 1,026 1,052 1,078 Accrued interest payable 298 343 279 Operating lease liabilities 9,098 9,471 - Other liabilities 2,312 2,814 4,437 Total liabilities 914,432 1,003,725 842,954 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 86,730 86,579 86,431 Retained earnings 30,104 26,829 24,021 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (242 ) (1,043 ) (1,296 ) Total shareholders' equity 116,592 112,365 109,156 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,031,024 $ 1,116,090 $ 952,110





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,917 $ 10,419 $ 8,778 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 652 808 236 Interest on investment securities 160 153 155 Dividends on other investments 75 14 62 Total interest and dividend income 11,804 11,394 9,231 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,420 1,436 712 Interest on borrowed funds 198 191 216 Total interest expense 1,618 1,627 928 Net interest income 10,186 9,767 8,303 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 547 540 392 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,639 9,227 7,911 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 781 726 771 Wholesale banking service fees 502 446 42 Loan referral fees 473 633 114 Mortgage broker fees 111 85 69 Sublease and lease income 10 10 4 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 132 (11 ) 78 Other 123 95 135 Total noninterest income 2,132 1,984 1,213 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,529 4,558 3,910 Occupancy 930 994 804 Data processing 499 529 492 Director and staff expenses 217 240 136 Excise taxes 180 165 134 Marketing 108 94 86 Legal and professional fees 293 409 130 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 134 75 79 Business development 96 102 72 Other 657 496 511 Total noninterest expense 7,643 7,662 6,354 Income before provision for income taxes 4,128 3,549 2,770 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 854 741 569 NET INCOME $ 3,274 $ 2,808 $ 2,201 Basic earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,895,026 11,884,107 9,265,153 Diluted 12,202,197 12,183,234 9,284,947





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 21,336 $ 16,967 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 1,460 491 Interest on investment securities 313 307 Dividends on other investments 89 73 Total interest and dividend income 23,198 17,838 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,856 1,358 Interest on borrowed funds 389 399 Total interest expense 3,245 1,757 Net interest income 19,953 16,081 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,087 893 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,866 15,188 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 1,507 1,458 Wholesale banking service fees 948 42 Loan referral fees 1,106 244 Mortgage broker fees 196 106 Sublease and lease income 20 61 Gain on sale of loans 121 142 Other 218 267 Total noninterest income 4,116 2,320 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 9,087 7,645 Occupancy 1,924 1,627 Data processing 1,028 971 Director and staff expenses 457 280 Excise taxes 345 258 Marketing 202 143 Legal and professional fees 702 210 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) assessments 209 164 Business development 198 160 Other 1,153 963 Total noninterest expense 15,305 12,421 Income before provision for income taxes 7,677 5,087 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,595 1,043 NET INCOME $ 6,082 $ 4,044 Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.44 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,889,597 9,254,061 Diluted 12,192,647 9,266,613





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 106,353 $ 652 2.46 % $ 133,458 $ 808 2.46 % $ 50,750 $ 236 1.87 % Investment securities (1) 40,151 160 1.60 39,552 153 1.57 39,642 155 1.57 Other Investments 3,659 75 8.22 3,150 14 1.80 3,200 62 7.77 Loans receivable (2) 812,704 10,917 5.39 782,387 10,419 5.40 688,975 8,778 5.11 Total interest earning assets $ 962,867 $ 11,804 4.92 $ 958,547 $ 11,394 4.82 $ 782,567 $ 9,231 4.73 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (10,025 ) (9,623 ) (8,522 ) Other noninterest earning assets 49,594 48,145 36,277 Total assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 $ 810,322 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 550,777 $ 1,420 1.03 % $ 571,086 $ 1,436 1.02 % $ 464,133 $ 712 0.62 % Subordinated debt, net 9,970 146 5.87 9,966 145 5.90 9,955 147 5.92 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,582 43 4.81 3,581 44 4.98 3,580 39 4.37 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,542 9 2.34 297 2 2.73 5,972 30 2.01 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 565,871 $ 1,618 1.15 $ 584,930 $ 1,627 1.13 $ 483,640 $ 928 0.77 Noninterest bearing deposits 308,739 288,049 255,615 Other liabilities 13,132 13,029 2,610 Total shareholders' equity 114,694 111,061 68,457 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 $ 810,322 Net interest income $ 10,186 $ 9,767 $ 8,303 Interest rate spread 3.77 % 3.69 % 3.96 % Net interest margin (3) 4.24 % 4.13 % 4.26 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 119,830 $ 1,460 2.46 % $ 59,407 $ 491 1.67 % Investment securities (1) 39,853 313 1.58 39,679 307 1.56 Other Investments 3,406 89 5.27 3,057 73 4.82 Loans receivable (2) 797,629 21,336 5.39 671,867 16,967 5.09 Total interest earning assets $ 960,718 $ 23,198 4.87 $ 774,010 $ 17,838 4.65 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (9,825 ) (8,323 ) Other noninterest earning assets 48,873 36,178 Total assets $ 999,766 $ 801,865 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 560,875 $ 2,856 1.03 % $ 464,176 $ 1,358 0.59 % Subordinated debt, net 9,968 291 5.89 9,954 291 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,581 87 4.90 3,580 74 4.17 FHLB advances and other borrowings 923 11 2.40 3,397 34 2.02 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 575,347 $ 3,245 1.14 $ 481,107 $ 1,757 0.74 Noninterest bearing deposits 298,451 250,473 Other liabilities 13,080 2,724 Total shareholders' equity 112,888 67,561 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 999,766 $ 801,865 Net interest income $ 19,953 $ 16,081 Interest rate spread 3.73 % 3.91 % Net interest margin (3) 4.19 % 4.19 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 11,804 $ 11,394 $ 11,011 $ 9,894 $ 9,231 Interest expense 1,618 1,627 1,123 1,046 928 Net interest income 10,186 9,767 9,888 8,848 8,303 Provision for loan losses 547 540 425 508 392 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,639 9,227 9,463 8,340 7,911 Noninterest income 2,132 1,984 1,601 1,546 1,213 Noninterest expense 7,643 7,662 7,185 6,610 6,354 Net income - pre-tax, pre-provision 4,675 4,089 4,304 3,784 3,162 Provision for income tax 854 741 824 674 569 Net income 3,274 2,808 3,055 2,602 2,201 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,470 $ 257,659 $ 125,782 $ 115,508 $ 91,449 Investment securities 42,381 38,217 37,922 37,039 37,317 Loans receivable 845,443 791,072 767,899 744,320 700,692 Allowance for loan losses (10,443 ) (9,915 ) (9,407 ) (9,111 ) (8,540 ) Total assets 1,031,024 1,116,090 952,110 917,029 850,922 Interest bearing deposits 552,254 680,249 510,089 488,743 485,019 Noninterest bearing deposits 315,890 296,247 293,525 285,979 259,449 Core deposits (1) 754,768 716,623 696,049 676,339 644,624 Total deposits 868,144 976,496 803,614 774,722 744,468 Total borrowings 33,554 13,549 33,546 33,542 33,537 Total shareholders' equity 116,592 112,365 109,156 105,276 69,490 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share - basic $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 9.79 $ 9.44 $ 9.18 $ 8.86 $ 7.47 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 9.79 $ 9.44 $ 9.18 $ 8.86 $ 7.47 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 11,895,026 11,884,107 11,877,261 11,338,320 9,265,153 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 12,202,197 12,183,234 12,166,250 11,609,978 9,284,947 Shares outstanding at end of period 11,908,185 11,902,715 11,893,203 11,886,473 9,298,553 Stock options outstanding at end of period 791,267 804,117 688,312 682,190 707,460 As of Period End or for the Three Month Period June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.24 % Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.34 % 0.30 % Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.34 % 0.30 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 633.7 % 754.6 % 515.2 % 361.40 % 412.96 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.22 % Gross charge-offs $ 22 $ 34 $ 134 $ 6 $ 281 Gross recoveries $ 3 $ 2 $ 5 $ 69 $ 6 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (5) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.07 % (0.03 %) 0.16 % Capital Ratios (6): Tier 1 leverage capital 11.99 % 11.57 % 12.46 % 12.60 % 9.21 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.99 % 13.66 % 14.13 % 14.17 % 10.24 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.37 % 13.24 % 13.70 % 13.72 % 9.76 % Total risk-based capital 15.70 % 16.06 % 16.58 % 16.65 % 12.82 % (1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding wholesale-brokered and time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders' equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares, which includes common stock and nonvoting common stock, at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Annualized calculations. (6) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures include the following:

"Adjusted return on average assets" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets.

"Adjusted cost of funds" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of funds.

"Adjusted cost of deposits" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cost of deposits.

"Adjusted net interest margin" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin.

"Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the temporary impact of holding high rate wholesale deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense to average assets.

"Adjusted loans receivable to deposits" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes wholesale-brokered deposits on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is loans receivable to deposits.

The Company also presented comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 $ 999,766 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 47,035 Adjusted total average deposits and borrowings $ 982,184 $ 922,953 $ 952,731 Total net income $ 3,274 $ 2,808 $ 6,082 Less: fees earned on servicing wholesale-brokered deposits 36 78 114 Adjusted net income $ 3,238 $ 2,730 $ 5,968 Adjusted return on average assets: 1.34 % 1.20 % 1.26 % Adjusted cost of funds: Total average deposits and borrowings $ 874,610 $ 872,979 $ 873,798 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 47,035 Adjusted total average deposits and borrowings $ 854,358 $ 798,863 $ 826,763 Total interest expense $ 1,618 $ 1,627 $ 3,245 Less: interest expense on wholesale-brokered deposits 116 435 551 Adjusted interest expense $ 1,502 $ 1,192 $ 2,694 Adjusted cost of funds: 0.71 % 0.61 % 0.66 % Adjusted cost on deposits: Total average deposits $ 859,516 $ 859,135 $ 859,326 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 47,035 Adjusted total average deposits $ 839,264 $ 785,019 $ 812,291 Interest expense on deposits $ 1,420 $ 1,436 $ 2,856 Less: interest expense on wholesale-brokered deposits 116 435 551 Adjusted interest expense on interest bearing deposits $ 1,304 $ 1,001 $ 2,305 Adjusted cost of deposits: 0.63 % 0.52 % 0.57 % Adjusted net interest margin: Total average interest earning assets $ 962,867 $ 958,547 $ 960,718 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits held in cash 20,252 74,116 47,035 Adjusted total average interest earning assets $ 942,615 $ 884,431 $ 913,683 Total net interest income $ 10,186 $ 9,767 $ 19,953 Less: interest income earned wholesale-brokered deposits held in cash 116 435 551 Plus: interest expense on wholesale-brokered deposits 116 435 551 Adjusted net interest income 10,186 9,767 19,953 Adjusted net interest margin: 4.38 % 4.48 % 4.40 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets: Total average assets $ 1,002,436 $ 997,069 $ 999,766 Less: average wholesale-brokered deposits 20,252 74,116 47,035 Adjusted total average assets $ 982,184 $ 922,953 $ 952,731 Total noninterest expense $ 7,643 $ 7,662 $ 15,305 Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets: 3.12 % 3.37 % 3.24 % As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Adjusted loans receivable to deposits (1): Total loans receivable n/a $ 791,072 n/a Total deposits n/a 976,496 n/a Less: wholesale-brokered deposits n/a 164,604 n/a Total deposits, less wholesale-brokered deposits n/a $ 811,892 n/a Adjusted loans receivable to deposits: n/a 97.44 % n/a (1) Adjusted loans receivable to deposits is only presented for periods that include atypically large wholesale-brokered deposits as of the end of the period presented.





