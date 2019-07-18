Quantcast

CNH Industrial to announce 2019 Second Quarter financial results on August 1

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 04:00:00 AM EDT


London, July 18, 2019

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI:CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2019 will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2019.



A live audio webcast of the 2019 Second Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST/ 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 1, 2019.



Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address:

http://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q2_2019.



For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI:CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

Source: CNH Industrial N.V.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CNHI, CNHI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8185.21
-37.59  ▼  0.46%
DJIA 27219.85
-115.78  ▼  0.42%
S&P 500 2984.42
-19.62  ▼  0.65%
Data as of Jul 17, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar