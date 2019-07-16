CNH Industrial Honors Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America





Burr Ridge, July 16, 2019



The 2019 Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards Winners for North America





CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI:CNHI) honored the winners of the Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards for North America during an awards ceremony on July 12.

The annual Student Achievement Awards Program recognizes children of CNH Industrial's employees for their academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities and community service. It originally started in 1996 as Fiat Awards and was renamed the Sergio Marchionne Student Achievement Awards in 2018 as a tribute to CNH Industrial's former chairman. The program is open to students with a high school or university diploma, or a university degree, and covers all countries where CNH Industrial has a significant presence.

CNH Industrial senior executives hosted a reception for the winning students and their families to celebrate their achievements and present the awards. Lady Suzanne Heywood, Chairperson of CNH Industrial, delivered the keynote speech praising the students' commitment, dedication and passion, "You should all be proud of the accomplishments that you've achieved so far, and I am confident that they will not be the last. Many congratulations to the students, and to your parents. I wish you many more opportunities to learn and grow in your future."

Hubertus Mühlhäuser, CEO of CNH Industrial, stressed the importance of supporting young talent, "The Student Achievement Awards underline our commitment to promoting education, investing into talent, and giving back to the community. We are proud to support our employees and their children."

The 17 winners of the North America region were selected from a group of highly qualified high school and college graduates for their outstanding academic accomplishments, as well as their participation in extracurricular activities and contributions to their community.





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI:CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com





Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

https://media.cnhindustrial.com/NAFTA/Subscribe

Media contact:

Rebecca Fabian

Corporate Communications Manager - North America

CNH Industrial

Tel. +1 630 887 4671

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment

Source: CNH Industrial N.V.