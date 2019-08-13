Quantcast

CNB Financial Announces Third Quarter Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 04:24:00 PM EDT


CLEARFIELD, Pa., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation [Nasdaq: CCNE] has announced the declaration of 17.0 cents per share quarterly dividend payable on September 13, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $3.4 billion that conducts business primarily through CNB Bank, CNB Financial Corporation's principal subsidiary. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank's divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York with offices in northwest New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania.

For further information regarding the stock of CNB Financial Corporation, please call (814) 765-9621, CNB Bank Stock Transfer Department or contact any brokerage firm. The identifying symbol for this security is CCNE.

CNB Bank websites can be found at www.CNBBank.bank, www.ERIEBANK.bank, www.FCBank.bank, and www.BankOnBuffalo.bank.

Contact: Tito L. Lima
Treasurer
(814) 765-9621

Source: CNB Financial

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CCNE




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8016.36
152.95  ▲  1.95%
DJIA 26279.91
372.54  ▲  1.44%
S&P 500 2926.32
43.23  ▲  1.50%
Data as of Aug 13, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar