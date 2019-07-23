Quantcast

CN to report second quarter 2019 financial and operating results today

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will issue its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results today, July 23, 2019 at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a webcast/conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT today. JJ Ruest, CN's president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate in or listen to the second quarter 2019 presentation and question-and-answer period by telephone should call 800-355-4959 or 416-641-6122 by 4:20 p.m. EDT today.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors' section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. The slides will be posted on the website after the close of markets today. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company's website at www.cn.ca.



Contacts:  
Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-7956 514-399-0052

Source: Canadian National Railway

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CNI




