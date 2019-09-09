CN recognizes 47 customers and supply chain partners for sustainability leadership





MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE:CNI) today recognized 47 of its customers and supply chain partners for their sustainability practices.



The CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies who are committed to building a more sustainable future by reducing their environmental footprint and being part of the climate solution.

CN is proud to recognize these companies and supply chain partners for their efforts to reduce supply chain emissions, increase energy efficiency and drive sustainable business practices," said Mark Lerner, vice president of marketing and business development at CN. "On behalf of our EcoConnexions partners and in collaboration with Tree Canada, we are planting 120,000 trees in 2019 in Canada and the United States honouring these sustainability leaders for the work they do in their individual businesses and across their supply chains as we work together in the transition to a lower carbon economy."

"For CN, sustainability means moving customer goods safely, being environmentally responsible, attracting and developing the best railroaders, helping build stronger communities, and adhering to the highest governance standards," said Janet Drysdale, vice-president financial planning, who also oversees the Company's Sustainability team, including the Company's carbon and conservation strategies. "Congratulations to our EcoConnexions Partners whose sustainable business practices are part of the climate solution."

The 47 customers and supply chain partners recognized in CN's EcoConnexions program are:

• Alcoa Corporation • COSCO Shipping Lines (North America) • Atlantic Container Line • Domtar Corporation • BASF Canada • E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company • Bunge North America • Fairmount Santrol • Bonduelle Canada • Ford Motor Company • Cargill Inc. • GCT Canada LP • Cascades • Hapag-Lloyd America • Cenovus Energy Inc. • Honda Canada Inc. • Canfor • HUB Group • CMA CGM (America) LLC • Maersk Line • Kruger Products LP • MSC (Canada) Inc. • Labatt Breweries of Canada • MOL • Loblaws Inc. • Mondelēz International • Louisiana Pacific Corporation • Tenaris Global Services USA • Montreal Port Authority • UPS • Nissan North America • Vancouver Fraser Port Authority • NYK Line • Verso Corporation • OOCL USA • Viterra • PepsiCo Canada • Vopak • Port of Saint John • Walmart Canada • Prince Rupert Port Authority • West Fraser Timber Co. • Resolute Forest Products Canada • Weyerhaeuser • Suncor • Yang Ming • Teck Coal

The EcoConnexions Partners will be recognized at a special ceremony in Montreal in October.

CN's EcoConnexions programs engage employees, communities and customers to help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, conserving resources and increasing biodiversity. Through the EcoConnexions Partnership Program and our community tree planting program, From the Ground Up, CN has planted more than 2 million trees since 2012.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Source: Canadian National Railway