CN Grain Movement: Record Pace Continues



11th Month of Crop Year Finishes on High Note

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE:CNI) proudly announced that western Canadian grain movement in the month of June exceeded 2.3 million metric tonnes (MMT), compared to the three year average of 1.80 MMT and June 2018's result of 1.99 MMT. The cumulative total of tonnage moved for the 2018-19 crop year is on record pace at 25.5 MMT, or one million metric tonnes ahead of the previous record pace, despite the restrictions on Canadian exports to China.



"Our dedication to providing outstanding service for the Canadian economy contributes to Canada's reputation as a strong and stable supply chain provider," said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. "We are investing $210M in rail capacity in North Vancouver to support the expanding coal and grain export terminals and to further encourage the growth of natural resources export supply chains."

"Our investments and dedicated grain team focused our efforts onto what is going to be a record year," said Allen Foster, vice president of Bulk at CN. "We are optimistic that the strong pace of shipments we've seen in June takes us through to the end of the crop year and we can build on our record shipment pace."

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

