CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CN to add two new Autoport locations

MONTREAL, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced today that it has reached a new multiyear agreement with General Motors for the transportation of finished vehicles and assembly parts. GM will also be the first customer to use CN's new automotive compounds in Vancouver and in Minneapolis. 

The CN Vancouver automotive compound construction is now completed and GM will be the first tenant by October of 2019. The Minneapolis automotive compound construction is expected to be completed in late 2020, with GM operations at the site commencing in 2021. CN is now adding two new Autoport terminals to its North American network. Both compounds will provide additional capacity, vehicle throughput and timely deliveries for GM and its customers throughout the northern Midwest and British Columbia.

"CN is very pleased to continue a strong relationship with GM," said Keith Reardon, senior vice-president, consumer product supply chain. "CN remains focused on growth and on enabling its customers' business through strategic infrastructure investment in new metropolitan markets.  Part of CN's growth is tied to the consumer's economy and we are proud to be a major logistics provider for such a key North American manufacturer."

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Source:

Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-7956 514-399-0052

Source: Canadian National Railway

