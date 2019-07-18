CN 100 Celebrations Come to Edmonton as part of K-Days



CN announces the donation of a legacy forest

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 100th anniversary, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is pleased to announce that CN 100: A Moving Celebration, the moving container village celebrating the people, history and future of CN, is in Edmonton as part of K-Days until Tuesday, July 23rd.



Unique to K-Days this year, CN 100: A Moving Celebration is an immersive exhibit where you can discover the history of CN as well as the people and innovations that built North America. Families can enjoy interactive experiences, shows and many activities for children, all included with gate admission. To find out more about the CN 100 celebrations and schedule, please visit http://www.cn100.ca/en/.

CN has a proud history of providing to community organizations, causes and initiatives across its network. In 2018, CN donated nearly $1.1 million to Alberta based organizations. CN is pleased to announce that the trees that are decorating the moving celebrations will be donated to the city of Edmonton to create a CN legacy forest of mature trees.

"CN believes in making lasting changes in the communities where we operate," said Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. "The urban forest, will attest to CN's 100-year presence in Edmonton and to the importance of CN's contribution to the city. Edmonton is at the heart of CN's Western Canadian operations and we couldn't be prouder to leave a lasting legacy in the city."

In 2018, CN innovated by creating the first of its CN Community Boards in Edmonton. The CN Community Boards that are being launched on the occasion of the CN 100 anniversary are comprised of community leaders and provide input on CN's community investments in the regions where they are established. The CN Edmonton Community Board is chaired by Doug Goss, respected member of the community with extensive board involvement. The board's success has led CN to establish many more across the country. "We are pleased that the CN Community Board model is being replicated across the company's network," explained Mr. Goss. "Having local community leaders and representatives from CN on the board ensures that the decisions and recommendations made by the CN Edmonton Community Board truly reflect the needs of the community."

Other members of the CN Edmonton Community Board include: Hugh Bolton, board member of the University Hospital Foundation's Board of Trustees; Sarah Chan, former Campaign Cabinet Co-Chair of United Way of the Alberta Capital Region; Sam Jenkins, co-founder, Punchcard Systems; Ashif Mawji, Venture Partner at Rising Tide; Dave Mowat former President and CEO of ATB Financial; Suromitra Sanatani, board member of Canada Post, Edmonton International Airport, and United Way Alberta Capital Region; Angus Watt, Managing Director, Individual Investor Services at National Bank Financial, and mentor of the Angus Watt Advisory Group. CN representatives on the board include, Doug Ryhorchuk, Vice-President, Network Operations at CN; Carrie Ann Crozier, Senior Director of Network Supply Chain at CN and Butch Whiteman, CN retiree. The board is supported by Dawn Newton, executive director of the CN Edmonton Community Board.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: Media Investors Alexandre Boulé Paul Butcher Senior Advisor Vice-President Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN 514-399-4735 514-399-0052

Source: Canadian National Railway