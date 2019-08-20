CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with CENTR Brands Corp.









CLSH Nevada Subsidiary to Distribute CENTR's Sparkling CBD Beverages at Cannabis Dispensaries

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.CN), or "CLS", a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, announced today the signing of an exclusive agreement for CLS (through its Alternative Solutions LLC subsidiary) to distribute CENTR's 15mg and 30mg sparkling CBD beverages to cannabis dispensaries throughout Nevada. CLS will immediately make the product available through its current distribution network to cannabis dispensaries in Nevada.

"I believe these delicious CBD beverages perfectly complement our existing product line and we're proud to work with Joseph and Paul Meehan and the CENTR team. As the owner of Goodridge & Williams Craft Distillers, Canada's largest and fastest growing craft distiller Paul's exceptional brand building skills have provided invaluable experience to help CENTR launch a high-quality beverage brand into the CBD space," stated Andrew Glashow, President and COO of CLS Holdings.

Joseph Meehan, CENTR's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "It has been a pleasure working with the CLS team in Nevada. We have found an energetic and professional partner in the Nevada dispensary business to help us share CENTR's goal of providing moments of relaxation to Nevadans and everyone who visits Las Vegas. We look forward to a strong partnership with CLS to help everyone find their CENTR."

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. ( CLSH ) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Alternative Solutions subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for ''Cannabis Life Sciences,'' in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. http://www.clsholdingsinc.com Twitter: @CLSHusa

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of beverages infused with hemp-derived extracts and derivatives. The company is focused on the creation and launch of a global brand for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage market. The company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage. www.findyourcentr.com

