Quantcast

Clearside Biomedical to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases, announced today that its second quarter 2019 financial results will be reported on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.  The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 263-8310 (domestic) or (213) 358-0959 (international) and entering conference code: 7657547.  An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector™ targeting the suprachoroidal space (SCS) offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to work with established medications, new formulations of medicines, as well as future therapeutic innovations such as gene therapy. Clearside is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:



Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

ir@clearsidebio.com

(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CLSD




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8175.42
-98.19  ▼  1.19%
DJIA 26864.27
-333.75  ▼  1.23%
S&P 500 2980.38
-32.80  ▼  1.09%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar