ClearOne Awarded New Patent Covering Augmented Beamforming Microphone Arrays by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office





SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a new patent relating to a band-limited beamforming microphone array by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

On August 27, 2019, the USPTO issued patent number 10,397,697 to ClearOne. This patent, entitled "Band-Limited Beamforming Microphone Array," describes a method, among other things, of making or using a band-limited beamforming microphone array by augmenting beamformed audio signals with additional audio signals that are not included in the beamforming process. The microphones that generate these additional signals are referred to as non-beamforming microphones. The invention significantly extends design flexibility because the augmented beamforming technology enables a broad range of design choices from larger, higher performance, higher cost beamforming arrays, to smaller beamforming arrays with good performance for less demanding environments at a lower cost.

This new patent is part of ClearOne's valuable patent portfolio that includes approximately100 patents and pending patent applications covering multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and innovative communication technologies. ClearOne's patents reinforce and protect its position as a market leader, and demonstrate ClearOne's ongoing ability to develop cutting-edge technologies and products.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 212.481.3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com

Source: ClearOne, Inc.