ClearOne and Almo Professional A/V Partner for Wide Distribution of New Audio/Video and Cloud Collaboration Products in the US Market



Companies sign agreement and join forces to market award-winning audio conferencing, visual collaboration, and AV networking products nationwide.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with its mission to make complete professional audio and video solutions and cloud collaboration services available to professionals throughout the world, ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with Almo Professional A/V, the nation's largest professional audio visual distributor.



Under the terms of the new distribution agreement, the companies will work together to sell ClearOne's complete line of audio conferencing, visual collaboration, and AV networking products to professional audio/visual integrators, dealers and consultants throughout the USA.

"ClearOne's innovative leadership in the AV market provides a full portfolio of solutions from audio to video and streaming content," said Sam Taylor, Executive Vice President and COO, Almo Professional A/V. "Our partners have a wide variety of needs; as their clients count on them for the best solutions and unquestionable reliability and support. With the ClearOne offering, our partners will be able to support virtually any type of installation with confidence."

ClearOne drives innovation in the industry with audio and video collaboration products ideally suited for IT and AV practitioners looking for differentiated professional solutions that can be deployed across enterprises of any size, to meet virtually any conferencing and collaboration requirement.

Products include DSP mixers, microphones, speakerphones, conference phones, video collaboration platforms, BYOD collaboration solutions, professional cameras, network media streaming equipment, sound reinforcement solutions, and audio distribution products. Some of the latest products recently released include COLLABORATE® Live professional video collaboration systems with state-of-the-art audio and video technology, and the patented Beamforming Mic Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CT) for completely seamless integration in a wide range of conferencing environments.

The Company's complete line of audio conferencing, visual collaboration, and AV networking products are known for unbeatable value, unmatched performance, simple integration and reliable operation, garnering a variety of recent industry accolades, including multiple "Best of Show" awards at InfoComm and ISE.

"With so many qualified, CTS-credentialed Almo professionals on staff throughout the country, it was only natural for us to join forces to increase our reach," said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne Chair and CEO. "Almo's professionals possess impressive knowledge of the Pro AV market and are experts in opening doors and building solutions based on the best products and technology. It's easy to see why they're seen as the nation's most advanced commercial AV distributor, well-recognized as a highly-trusted source for resellers and integrators."

About Almo Professional A/V

Almo Professional A/V is the nation's largest professional audio visual distributor with forward-thinking product integration, training and education, managed services, and technical support capabilities. With highly skilled sales and business development manager teams, reseller education programs, distribution centers across the U.S. and carefully chosen product lines for the Pro A/V channel, Almo Professional A/V provides customers with the full distribution experience on a local and a personal level.

Almo Professional A/V is a division of Almo Corp., the nation's leading independent distributor of consumer electronics, major appliances, furniture and housewares. For more information about Almo Professional A/V, please call 1-888-420-2566 or go to www.almoproav.com.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

