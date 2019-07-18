Cinedigm Unveils New CONtv + COMICS App, Giving Users Access to Thousands of Popular Digital Comic Titles & an Extensive Library of Films, Series & More



LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today the launch of the new CONtv + COMICS app—combining CONtv's popular pop culture programming with an extensive library of digital comics from the former ComicBlitz service, acquired by Cinedigm last year. Viewers can continue to access the original CONtv channel by downloading the CONtv app, which now has enhanced support for digital comics.



Available for $5.99 per month, CONtv + COMICS gives subscribers unprecedented access to CONtv's growing roster of genre-focused films, television series and a greatly expanded catalog of highly lauded anime titles. The anime content features films such as the 1986 classic Fist Of The North Star, and series such as Fushigi Yuugi, DNA², Demon King Daimao, Beyond The Boundary, Food Wars! The Second Plate, From The New World, Fate/stay night, and GATE; and thousands of digital comic books from top publishers such as IDW, Valiant, and Dynamite Entertainment, among others. The wide range of comics titles includes iconic books such as IDW's X-Files, Dungeons & Dragons, and G.I. Joe, and Dynamite's Battlestar Galactica, as well as fan-favorites such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Star Trek, Judge Dredd, Bloodshot, Bob's Burgers, Army Of Darkness, Vampirella, Green Hornet, KISS, The Spirit, and many more.

Additionally, CONtv + COMICS delivers an innovative and easy-to-use experience featuring a sleek and clean new look with improved navigation, flow, and expanded functionality. The app is also highly intuitive, offering helpful suggestions based on the comic books subscribers read and the films, series, and videos they watch. CONtv + COMICS is now available worldwide and can be enjoyed across all iOS & Android devices as well as on the CONtv website.

"CONtv + COMICS is the ultimate resource for enthusiasts of curated classic cult films, retro TV series, groundbreaking anime, beloved comic books, and everything in-between, giving them unlimited access to all of their favorite titles in one convenient service," said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm's President of Digital Networks. "This new app is just the first step in an exciting initiative to further expand the CONtv brand well beyond the traditional video landscape, setting the table for what we hope will become a thriving multimedia universe featuring podcasts, audiobooks, and music, as well."

